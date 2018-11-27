Simplify Holiday Entertaining

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Preparing side dishes can be time consuming. Save those precious minutes to enjoy the holidays by using refrigerated, never-frozen options like mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, baked apples and even macaroni and cheese that can be heated in the microwave and ready to serve in minutes.

Like many hosts, you are likely searching for perfection in your holiday get-togethers. While those expectations are lofty, and each year may seem more and more difficult with an ever-expanding guest list, you can make things easier by serving ready-to-eat options like refrigerated macaroni and cheese, made with real milk and cheese.

Fancy Mac

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese

1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 1/4 cups shredded Gouda cheese, divided

1 package Bob Evans Thick Sliced Hardwood Smoked Bacon, cooked and broken into pieces

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Heat oven to 400 F. Spray four ramekins with cooking spray.

Heat macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Once cooked, stir in spinach, 1 cup cheese, bacon, salt and pepper.

Let mixture stand 10-15 minutes to cool. Add eggs. Spoon evenly into ramekins. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake 20 minutes, or until centers are set.

Sweet Potato Cookies

Prep time: 28-33 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Serves: 36

3/4 cup vegetable shortening

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

1 cup Bob Evans Mashed Sweet Potatoes

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup butter, unsalted

3 cups powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon maple extract

chopped honey roasted pecans (optional)

mini marshmallows (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

In large bowl, using hand mixer or paddle attachment, cream shortening and brown sugar. Add egg and sweet potatoes; mix until combined.

In small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. With mixer on low speed, slowly add flour mixture to egg mixture until well mixed. Using small cookie scoop, drop rounds onto greased baking sheets.

Bake 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely before frosting.

In separate bowl, beat together butter, powdered sugar and maple extract until frosting is light and fluffy. Frost each cooled cookie with maple butter cream frosting.

Sprinkle with pecans and mini marshmallows, if desired. Carefully toast marshmallows with culinary torch, if desired, while avoiding melting frosting.

