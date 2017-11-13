Simple Salad with Mustard Glazed Chicken and a Honey Mustard Dressing

This past weekend was spent baking non stop. I was mostly testing new recipes for the upcoming holidays. Now don’t get me wrong, I do love my sweets but after a while the sugar really gets to you! I wanted to start my week on the right foot by eating something light and healthy so I decided to throw together a quick salad with my favorite honey mustard dressing! I also used the dressing to glaze the chicken which turned out delicious!

I also made this dressing ahead of time and just stored it in the fridge which made whipping up this lunch time salad even easier! For the dressing, I used the following ingredients: garlic, white wine vinegar, Maille dijon mustard, mayo, raw honey, shallot, olive oil, and salt/pepper to taste. All you have to do is toss the ingredients in a mini food processor or blend and a creamy, tangy dressing is ready within seconds! I could also imagine this being used as a marinade for dinner dishes too.

The recipe below makes approximately 1 1/2 cups dressing which was more than enough to coat the chicken and drizzle on my salad. The remainder can be stored in the fridge for next time!

For my salad, I decided to pile my bowl high with grape tomatoes, red onion, corn, avocado, and a littttle bit of shredded mozzarella!

What’s your favorite simple salad dressing?

xo Jus