Silk Celebrates Progress With Roll Out of Longest-Ever Red Carpet for 7K Fun Run in Los Angeles

Three "Run to the Red Carpet" participants will win a night of glitz and glam in Hollywood amid music's hottest stars on Saturday, Feb. 9

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Feb. 9, the day before stars walk the red carpet on the biggest night in music, people have the chance to run the longest-ever red carpet thanks to Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand.

The free run will be co-hosted by critically acclaimed country music singer and Emmy-nominated co-host of Pickler & Ben, Kellie Pickler. Pickler will be on-site to cheer on participants' progress and share her own wellness tips.

For three lucky "Run to the Red Carpet" participants, the 7-kilometer red-carpet experience won't end at the finish line. Three winners (and their lucky guests) will be whisked away after the run for a glammed-up evening in Hollywood. Winners will then spend the night with notable music artists, gaining exclusive access to one of the most exciting pre-parties for the biggest night in music.

"I can't wait to meet and cheer on all the 'progress makers' coming out for Silk's 'Run to the Red Carpet' on February 9!" said Pickler. "I know there's nothing like an upcoming red carpet to motivate me, and it's not about perfection—it's about the progress you make to being your best self."

The run will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. For full details, including registration information, terms and how get a chance to win your own Hollywood glam experience, visit RunToTheRedCarpet.com*.

Participating in Silk's "Run to the Red Carpet"

"Silk's 'Run to the Red Carpet' embraces our 'Progress Is Perfection' campaign, which celebrates the little moments of progress people make every day," said Monisha Dabek, General Manager of Plant-Based Food & Beverage for Danone North America. "That's why all are welcome at our event—avid marathoners, novice runners and walkers alike. Whatever progress means to each participant, we're here to support them!"

At Silk's "Run to the Red Carpet," it's not about coming in first place—it's about making little steps of progress toward personal wellness goals. For some, it may mean running the entire course. For others, it could mean walking 3 kilometers before calling it a day. In the spirit of progress, rather than rewarding the fastest runners, Silk will randomly select three participants—no matter their performance—for an exclusive Hollywood experience.

Throughout the run, Silk will celebrate participants' personal progress through on-site activities including selfie stations along the course, inspiring goal-setting spaces and more. Attendees will also have a chance to sample Silk plant-based beverages and grab-and-go products after the run, including NEW Oat YeahTM oatmilk, along with Silk® Almondmilk, Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative and Coffee Creamers.

*No purchase necessary. Must be a legal resident of 50 U.S. states or DC. Void where prohibited. Participants must be 21+ to enter. Must be present at Silk's "Run to the Red Carpet" event on Feb. 9 to enter and win.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of nutritious, great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2014, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. For more information, visit https://www.silk.com/our-story/resource-conservation.

About Danone North America

Silk® products are made by Danone North America, a Certified B Corporation® business unit of Danone that operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, NY and Broomfield, CO. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Earthbound Farm®, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light & Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious Dairy Free®, Vega® and Wallaby Organic®. The mission of the Company is to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

