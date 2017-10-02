Sid Wainer & Son® Initiates Class 1 Recall for Jansal Valley® Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers due to Possible Heath risk

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sid Wainer & Son® of New Bedford, MA is voluntarily recalling Jansal Valley® brand Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers because it does not have the proper allergens identified, being peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product is packaged in a clear plastic clamshell container labeled as Jansal Valley® Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers, packaged in 1 ounce sizes. The cases contain 12 1 oz. units each.

Product best by dates include 9/11/2018, 9/22/2018 and 9/26/2018.

Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers were distributed Nationwide in retail stores and grocery chains.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

During repacking, the peanut contamination was discovered in the sealed bulk containers of the product.

Consumers who have purchased 1 ounce packages of Jansal Valley® Dried Chili De Arbol Peppers, please destroy the above mentioned product if your company is in possession of it.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-423-8333 at extension 168 or 119 between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.

About Sid Wainer & Son®: Sid Wainer & Son®, based in New Bedford, MA, has been the most prominent importer and distributor of specialty produce in the country since 1914. In addition to produce, Sid Wainer & Son® offers artisanal cheese and specialty foods, including their exclusive Jansal Valley® Line. Sid Wainer & Son® suppliers over 30,000 of the finest restaurants, hotels, gourmet shops, retailers, and caterers both domestically and internationally. To learn more about Sid Wainer & Son, visit www.Sidwainer.com.

Contact Information:

Contact: Allie Wainer

Contact: Gary Marcotte

Office Phone: (800) 423-8333 x 145

Office Phone: (800) 423-8333 x 340

Cell Phone: 508-245-7786

Cell Phone: 508-740-9293

Email: AllieW@SidWainer.com

Email: gmarcotte@SidWainer.com

