Sheetz Donates $150,000 to Support Hurricane Disaster Relief Efforts

Sheetz Matches Customer Donations to Help Provide Food, Shelter and More

ALTOONA, Pa., Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheetz, one of America's fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience retailers for 65 years, today announced its donation of $150,000 to hurricane disaster relief efforts. Funds donated by Sheetz customers were accompanied by a lump sum donation by Sheetz. A portion of the match donation will be designated for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Sheetz's 560 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia accepted donations at checkout for the victims of the recent hurricanes from Sept. 7 through Sept. 30.

"Our thoughts are and continue to be with those impacted by the devastation of the recent hurricanes that have affected so many," said Joe Sheetz, President/CEO of Sheetz. "We proudly thank our customers who embraced the Sheetz family values and unified together to raise funds in support of those in need caused by the recent natural disasters."

One hundred percent of all funds collected have been donated to The American Red Cross. Donations will provide financial assistance, meals, shelter, basic supplies such as diapers and clothing and more to aid in the recovery process.

