Shari's Café And Pies Announces Early November Specials! Kids Eat For $1 Weekdays, Veterans To Enjoy Free Pancake Breakfast On Veterans Day!

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shari's Café and Pies announced today special weekday pricing for families with kids eating for just $1 October 30th-November 10th, and a salute to our military with a free pancake breakfast for all current and former military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Both specials are good at all 94 Shari's Café and Pies locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming.

The Shari's Café and Pies Kids Eat for $1 promotion is good Monday through Friday, October 30th through November 10th. For every adult entrée purchased, two kid entrees can be purchased at only $1 each. This offer is only valid Monday- Friday.

Shari's Veterans Day Free Breakfast is open to all current and former members of the United States military. The free pancake breakfast includes three pancakes, two eggs, two slices of bacon and hash brown potatoes. The Shari's Veterans Day Free Breakfast is good all day, Saturday November 11, 2017.

Shari's is the largest full-service restaurant chain based in the Pacific Northwest providing regionally sourced, fresh, made-to-order meals that bring family and friends together. Founded in 1978 and operated by Shari's Management Corporation of Beaverton, Oregon, each Shari's Café and Pies location is open 24-hours a day with a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees and a large selection of award-winning specialty pies. With over 4,000 employees, the chain currently has 94 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming.

