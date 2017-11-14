Share November Holiday Moments with Starbucks

This post is sponsored by Starbucks. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.
I am so excited to be teaming up with Starbucks to help spread the word about the Starbucks® Share the Cheer Sweepstakes. If you’re unfamiliar with the sweepstakes, allow me to fill you in!
By participating in the Starbucks® Share the Cheer Sweepstakes, you’ll create a game board by choosing 6 holiday moments you would like to find. You can create up to 3 game boards.
This is where the game gets fun and festive! After you select your holiday moment, you’ll snap a photo of the moment and upload it to your game board. You’ll earn an entry for a chance to win a $300 sterling silver Starbucks Card for each completed game board. See official rules here.
