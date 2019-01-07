Shamrock Farms and Subway Restaurants Join Forces with Feeding America and Leighton Meester to Help Families in Need

Program gives back to help fight hunger in the new year to mark National Milk Day

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms® and Subway® restaurants partner with actress and singer-songwriter Leighton Meester to support Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, and help nourish people in need in the new year.

Shamrock Farms and Subway restaurants are all about delivering better-for-you options for families and together they will donate $1 to Feeding America for each Shamrock Farms milk purchased with a Subway Fresh Fit For Kids® meal* at participating restaurants in the U.S. this National Milk Day on Jan. 11, 2019.

"Right now, one in six kids in America faces hunger or is food insecure," said Leighton Meester, actress and member of Feeding America's Entertainment Council. "This cause is personally important to me, so I feel very fortunate and proud to be a part of a campaign that is going to make such a positive impact for families in need."

For many children who face hunger, basic staples like nutrient-packed milk – critical to fueling their growing bodies and minds – may be missing from their diets. A top food source for protein, calcium and Vitamin D, milk is one of the most requested items at food banks throughout the year. Shamrock Farms is celebrating National Milk Day by giving back.

"Shamrock is excited to partner with Subway restaurants to further our shared mission of hunger relief," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "Milk provides essential nutrients for growing children. National Milk Day is a great opportunity to join forces for good and help fuel families in need in the New Year."

Consumers can help by purchasing Shamrock Farm's milk with a Fresh Fit For Kids™ meal at participating Subway restaurants nationwide. For every $1 donated, Feeding America helps to provide at least 10 meals to help fight hunger in communities across the country.

The National Milk Day announcement coincides with Shamrock Farms rolling out fresh new packaging featuring signature green tops beginning later this month at Subway restaurants nationwide. For more news and updates about Shamrock Farms, visit www.shamrockfarms.net, www.facebook.com/shamrockfarms and follow on Instagram @shamrockfarmsmilk.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms is one of the largest family-owned dairies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative milk-based offerings include Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, which can be found in retailers and over 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Shamrock Farms is known for its pure, fresh milk, with no added growth hormones. Headquartered in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information visit shamrockfarms.net.

About Subway Restaurants

Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from over 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily in the U.S. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious options and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App, available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2018 Subway IP LLC

* FRESH FIT FOR KIDS™ meals are prepared in front of you & not a diet Program.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shamrock-farms-and-subway-restaurants-join-forces-with-feeding-america-and-leighton-meester-to-help-families-in-need-300773922.html

