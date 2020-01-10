Shamrock Farms And Subway® Restaurants Invite Families To Give Back With Feeding America® And Leighton Meester On National Milk Day This January 11

For the Second Year the Program Aims to Help Nourish Communities in Need and Fight Hunger

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamrock Farms®, Subway® Restaurants and actress and singer-songwriter Leighton Meester are once again joining forces to support Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, and to help provide meals for people in need in the new year.

Both committed to delivering better-for-you options for families, Shamrock Farms and Subway are teaming up to donate $1 to Feeding America for every Shamrock Farms milk purchased with a Subway Fresh Fit For Kids® meal* at participating U.S. restaurants to mark National Milk Day on Jan. 11, 2020. For every $1 donated, Feeding America is able to provide at least 10 meals to help fight hunger in communities across the country.

"Food insecurity is an issue I continue to be truly passionate about as it's one that hits close to home for me. So, I am very proud to work with Subway and Shamrock Farms again to help more families in need," said Leighton Meester, Feeding America Entertainment Council member. "Last year with the support of families across the U.S. simply purchasing Shamrock Farms milk with a kid's meal at Subway Restaurants, Feeding America was able to provide three hundred and fifty thousand meals and it's our hope that people will join in again to help deliver more good to people that need it."

A top food source for protein, calcium and Vitamin D, milk continues to be one of the most requested items at food banks. While critical to fueling growing bodies and minds, basic staples like nutrient-packed milk are often missing from the diets of many children facing hunger.

"We're honored to continue our partnership and work towards our shared mission of hunger relief for the second year in a row," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Farms. "Our Shamrock Farms milk provides essential nutrients and protein for growing children and adults so National Milk Day is a great opportunity to help nourish families and give back."

Help us meet our goal of providing at least a quarter million meals in communities across the country by purchasing Shamrock Farm's milk with a Fresh Fit For Kids® meal* at participating Subway restaurants nationwide.

For more news and updates about Shamrock Farms, visit www.shamrockfarms.net, www.facebook.com/shamrockfarms and follow on Instagram @shamrockfarmsmilk.

About Shamrock Farms®

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest family-owned milk companies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative dairy offerings, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net.

Media Contact

Lauren Vahldick, lvahldick@currentglobal.com

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2020 Subway IP LLC

* FRESH FIT FOR KIDS™ meals are prepared in front of you & not a diet Program.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shamrock-farms-and-subway-restaurants-invite-families-to-give-back-with-feeding-america-and-leighton-meester-on-national-milk-day-this-january-11-300984986.html

SOURCE Shamrock Farms