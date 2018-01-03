Sexual Harassment in the Restaurant Industry: How to Prevent It and Where to Begin

By Stephen Zagor — Dean, Restaurant & Culinary Management

On Monday, January 22 at 10:00am, Stephen Zagor will be moderating a Sexual Harassment panel at ICE. The panel will feature leaders from the hospitality industry as well as labor issue specialists, including Leslie Ferrier, Vice President of HR Momofuku, Kutina Ruhumbika, HR Director of Barteca, labor attorney Carolyn Richmond, Elizabeth Ortiz, Director of Talent and Culture for Sofitel Luxury Hotels and Resorts, and Psychotherapist and Executive Coach Jonathan Albert. To register, email Stephen at szagor@ice.edu.

A crying waitress sprinted past me to the bathroom. She was relatively new. As I later learned, a floor manager had made advances toward her in the walk-in refrigerator — and it wasn’t the first time. No was not an option, she explained to me. If she failed to succumb, her schedule suffered and her income dropped. Eventually, the waitress quit. The damages were both personal — she was threatened, demeaned and harassed — and professional, as her experience both ended her career at that restaurant and negatively impacted staff morale. Co-workers were angry and a potential rising star was gone.

