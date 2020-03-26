ServSafe Offers New Safe Food Handling Training Modules on Takeout and Delivery Free of Charge

ServSafe Food Handler also available for free refresher through April

CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServSafe, the industry leader in restaurant food safety training, today released two newly created training videos, ServSafe Takeout: COVID-19 Precautions and ServSafe Delivery: COVID-19 Precautions, to reinforce safe food handling during the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, to support restaurant workers on the front line, ServSafe is making its premier ServSafe Food Handler training program available without charge through April for workers to attain their certificate or refresh their knowledge.

"As restaurants are forced to change how they do business, we want to ensure safe customer experiences by extending best practices for safe food handling to takeout and delivery," said Sherman Brown, executive vice president of Training and Certification for the National Restaurant Association. "These new modules were developed to provide guidance for restaurant staff preparing the food, as well as delivery people who will deliver the packages from the restaurant to the customer."

ServSafe Takeout highlights food safety measures restaurant workers should be employing, including guidance for:

Knowing the symptoms to avoid working when sick,

Proper sanitization,

How to handle food packaging, and

Delivery to guests.

ServSafe Delivery highlights food safety measures for delivery people who are out in public, including guidance on:

Safe package handling,

Good hygiene and sanitation for delivery transportation,

Transporting packaged food, and

Safe customer contact.

Both training videos and ServSafe Food Handler are offered online at ServSafe.com.

"We are proud to step up and support the industry with this needed training in a time of uncertainty," said Brown. "The ServSafe program has provided restaurants with comprehensive food safety and certification for more than 30 years and will continue to support their needs as this unprecedented national health crisis continues to challenge the industry."

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.3 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show May 16-19, 2020, in Chicago); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

