Serve a Certified Humane® turkey this Thanksgiving

If you're serving turkey this Thanksgiving, and want to be reassured the turkey was raised humanely, then Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC) recommends you shop for a Certified Humane® turkey.

"It means your holiday turkey received a nutritious diet without antibiotics and no added hormones. It was raised with access to proper shelter, safe resting areas and space sufficient to support natural behaviors such as flapping wings, moving around freely and perching above ground at night," said Adele Douglass, executive director for HFAC.

According to Douglass, "The Certified Humane® label is a market-driven solution that helps compassionate farmers gain a competitive edge while giving consumers the opportunity to shop for and eat all natural products based on their values. Studies show that nearly 70% of consumers want to know where their food comes from and, most importantly, how those animals are raised during the process."

Certified Humane® turkeys can be ordered online from Ayrshire Farm, BelCampo, and White Oak Pastures. Koch's Turkeys, raised in Pennsylvania, are available at supermarkets throughout the East coast. In Canada, Rossdown Farms turkeys are available in the Vancouver, British Columbia metro area.

About Humane Farm Animal Care:

HFAC is the leading international nonprofit certification program dedicated to improving the lives of millions of farm animals in food production. We allow farmers and producers to use the Certified Humane Raised and Handled® label on their products if they meet our precise Animal Care Standards for the humane treatment of farm animals. Producer compliance with HFAC standards is verified through annual on-site visits by third-party inspectors.

HFAC's Certified Humane® label assures millions of concerned consumers that the meat, poultry, egg, or dairy products they purchase have been produced according to our precise, scientifically approved standards for humane farm animal treatment.

To find Certified Humane® products at a store near you or to order directly from one of the turkey producers' websites, visit "Where to Buy" at www.certifiedhumane.org or download the free Certified Humane® App for IOS or Google Play for Android at https://certifiedhumane.org/download-our-mobile-app/.

