Serendipity's Unicorn Bliss Sundae is Galloping into a Retailer Near You!

Iconic Ice Cream Brand is Thrilled to Announce the Release of Its New Flavor, Unicorn Bliss Sundae

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serendipity Ice Cream is unleashing the magic of Unicorns with a new delicious flavor, Unicorn Bliss Sundae. Follow along as Serendipity takes your taste buds on a magical journey through the land of glitter and unicorns, and into the scrumptious ice cream forest. Inspired by the delicious and iconic desserts of Serendipity 3 in New York City, Unicorn Bliss adds a little extra sparkle to your sundae with a glittery swirl that twists and turns throughout each pint.

Unicorn Bliss Sundae is a whimsical combination of vanilla ice cream mixed with pink and blue cookie dough, and topped off with a magical glittery unicorn swirl. Each bite will make you feel like you've taken off on the back of a unicorn and hopped over a delectable rainbow! Ice cream fanatics the world over will not be able to resist this truly unique frozen experience.

We urge you to run, not walk, to your local retailer to grab a pint of Unicorn Bliss before they've all been gobbled up! Serendipity ice cream pints are available nationwide at 7-11, Walgreens, CVS and online at GoPuff.com.

Master dessert artist and creator of the famed Unicorn Bliss Sundae of Serendipity 3 and Serendipity Ice Cream, Joe Calderone, is also available for interviews upon request.

For more on Serendipity Ice Cream, visit Serendipitybrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serendipitys-unicorn-bliss-sundae-is-galloping-into-a-retailer-near-you-300998043.html

SOURCE Serendipity Brands