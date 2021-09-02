PETA dressed Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in cauliflower couture to celebrate both her compassionate vegan lifestyle and her upcoming wedding. In her debut PETA campaign, the real estate agent and model urges everyone to say YES to cruelty-free living and shares how going vegan changed her life for the better.

Heather’s compassion and advocacy for animals are the real deal. In addition to having gone vegan over a decade ago, she has several animal-related tattoos, including an elephant and the number 269 in memory of a slaughtered cow. And when she says “I do” to her husband-to-be, Tarek El Moussa—whom she says is “the most supportive person” of her vegan lifestyle—they will be celebrating with a big vegan wedding cake. (Heather, if you need help with the cake tasting, we’re available.)

Watch Heather’s exclusive PETA interview to hear more about her vegan journey:

Looking to save nearly 200 animals a year by going vegan? PETA offers a plethora of resources, and Heather regularly posts delicious vegan food and recipes to her Instagram account, inspiring her nearly 2 million followers to keep animals off their plates.

“Vegan food is incredible,” Heather tells PETA. “Just try it—you’ll love it, and you’ll feel a lot better. You’ll have more energy.”

If you or someone you know is planning a wedding, why not spread the love to animals by making it an all-vegan affair? From the food and drinks to the wedding dress and party favors, PETA’s Vegan Wedding Guide is here to help!

Order a Free Vegan Starter Kit

The post ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young on the Way Going Vegan Changed Her Life appeared first on PETA.