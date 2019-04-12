Seedo Announces Filing for New Artificial Intelligence Patent and Manufacturing of Over 1,800 Units in the Second Quarter

World's first fully automated indoor growing machine provider ramps up manufacturing, announces filing for patent for artificial intelligence



TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedo Corp., "Seedo" (OTCQB: SEDO), a high-tech company providing the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine for the pesticide-free agricultural and vertical farming markets, announced today that it will manufacture more than 1,800 home cultivator units in the second quarter. The company is also announcing the filing for a new patent to cover the artificial intelligence and data analytic algorithms of Eroll Grow Tech's (Seedo) unique growing agriculture database. The patent covers technology that increases yield, improves the plant feeding process, provides real-time recovery algorithms and detects issues.

"We are excited to move forward with developing Seedo's agriculture database, which will provide cultivators with unprecedented information about precise growing conditions," said Seedo CEO Zohar Levy. "The team at Seedo is working hard to bring the most sophisticated home growing solution to market and we're thrilled to announce our manufacturing increase this quarter."

Seedo's airtight system is the world's first fully automated and controlled indoor growing machine for home-grow and commercial hemp, herbs and vegetables to cost-effectively generate high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free product. The Seedo solution minimizes cultivation costs by delivering maximum daylight illumination, built-in carbon filters, automated air conditioning, and a smart post-harvest drying system to users. Even in the harshest environments or with limited space, cultivators can use Seedo's intelligent technology to harvest the next generation of precision agriculture. This software-driven technology will be extended to large-scale farming solutions, including vertical farming, where yields may be significantly greater than traditional farming. Additionally, with the Seedo growing system, seasons and weather conditions will not impact growing patterns or yields.

As part of Seedo's recent momentum, the company announced a partnership with Kibbutz Dan in Northern Israel to establish the first fully automated, commercial-scale, pesticide-free containerized cannabis farm in Israel. The company also recently established a medical cannabis farm in Moshav Brosh, Israel and raised $4 million in capital, spearheaded by SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum, who recently joined the company's board of directors.

