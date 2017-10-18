The Secret of Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Making in Ten Steps



By Michael Laiskonis—Creative Director

In ICE's Chocolate Lab, students get to take part in the bean-to-bar chocolate process, giving them a firsthand education on the importance of ingredient sourcing, refining and selection. Below, I’ve compiled some surprising facts about the different stages of the chocolate making process. These observations may be old hat to professional chocolate makers, but they are rarely — if ever — considered by chefs and consumers.

Read on to learn surprising facts about the chocolate making process.