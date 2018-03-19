Second Online Food Travel Summit Speakers & Sessions Announced

PORTLAND, Oregon, USA, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced the speakers and sessions for its second Online Food Travel Summit, taking place April 24-25, 2018. This is the WFTA's second online summit covering food and beverage tourism issues and the world's only 100% online food and beverage tourism conference for trade professionals. The Association's first online summit on this topic was held in 2015.
The online format is perfect for today's professionals who don't have the time or money to travel around the world to attend in-person conferences, which can take a full week out of someone's schedule and cost thousands of dollars. The online format includes 9 total sessions that cover best practices, how to's, and case studies, specifically for food and beverage tourism professionals. All sessions are delivered in English.
SESSIONS & SPEAKERS
Promoting Food Tourism in a Time of Economic Austerity: The Case of Greece
Maria Athanasopoulou, Co-Owner, Top Tourism and Xeni Gerna, Vocational Tourism Training Institute, Hellenic Ministry of Tourism, Thessaloniki, Greece
Managing Food Traveler Expectations in "Overtouristed" Destinations
Danny Adler, Owner, Adler & Marlow, Barcelona, Spain
Influencers & Your Digital Strategy: What You Need to Know
Veruska Anconitano, award-winning freelance food/travel writer, Dublin, Ireland
Let's Get Digital — Maximizing Your Message in the Millennial Age
Kuvy Ax, Owner, ROOT PR, Boulder, Colorado, USA and
Alexandra Palmerton, Owner, The 5th Sense, Denver, Colorado, USA
Creating a Food Tourism Experience that Visitors Will Buy
Luisa Puppo, Manager, Ligucibario and Manager, LiguriabyLuisa blog, Genoa, Liguria, Italy
From Dream to Profitable Business: How to Make Your Food Tourism Idea Work
Midgi Moore, Owner, Juneau Food Tours, Juneau, Alaska, USA
It's the People Who Hold It Together: Ireland's Food Champion Program
Sinead Hennessy, Food Tourism Officer, Fáilte Ireland, Limerick, Ireland
Peering Into the Food Tourism Future
Erik Wolf, Executive Director, World Food Travel Association, Portland, Oregon, USA
TARGET AUDIENCE
The Summit covers best practices, how to's, and case studies for food, beverage, travel and hospitality professionals, including:
REGISTRATION & MORE INFORMATION
Delegates purchase only the sessions they wish to attend. Pricing is very affordable (only US$12 per session for members and US$15 for non-members). An All Access Pass is also offered. All registered delegates get 1-year unlimited access to recordings of the sessions they choose so live attendance is not necessary. Visit www.OnlineFoodTravelSummit.org for more information and to register.
