Second Lawsuit Filed against JBS Tolleson in Raw Beef Salmonella Outbreak

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The second lawsuit was filed today against JBS Tolleson on behalf of Joseph Rozich, a Las Vegas resident who was diagnosed with Salmonella Newport after consuming two Crunch Wrap Supremes from Taco Bell. Mr. Rozich is represented by Marler Clark, the food safety law firm, and Murphy & Murphy Law Offices, a respected local firm. The file number is 2:18-cv-01929.

Mr. Rozich purchased two Crunch Wrap Supremes on August 31, from the Taco Bell restaurant located on East Windmill Lane in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later that day, he began to experience symptoms of severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, and nausea. He sought medical attention St. Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nevada where he tested positive for Salmonella Newport. Mr. Rozich continues to recover from his Salmonella infection.

On October 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), announced a recall of 6,912,875 pounds of JBS Tolleson raw beef products contaminated with Salmonella Newport. To date, 57 people have been sickened with Salmonella Newport across 16 states.

"This is one of the largest meat recalls that I have seen in the last several years. JBS should be commended for recalling this product," said Bill Marler, managing partner at Marler Clark. "Unfortunately, I expect that the numbers of ill will rise given the size and scope of the recalled product," added Marler.

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm