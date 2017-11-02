Seasons 52 Celebrates Fall with HARVEST

Promotion includes exclusive Harvest Wine and a $29 three-course menu featuring seasonal dishes

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh grill and wine bar Seasons 52 today announces the arrival of its exclusive Harvest Wine. Made in partnership with Mauritson Vineyards, a family-run Sonoma winery, Harvest Wine is made in limited supply and is available for just $6 a glass while supplies last. The unique wine begins as a Sauvignon Blanc and is kegged before it can full ferment, giving it a light, slightly sweet flavor with a hint of tropical fruit. Harvest Wine joins Season 52's $29 three course Harvest menu available now through November 22.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8177951-seasons-52-harvest-fall-food-wine-menu/

In addition to the Harvest menu, Seasons 52's autumn menu is currently available, and features a variety of roasted root vegetables, squashes and Brussels sprouts along with hearty wood-grilled and braised meats. To celebrate, Seasons 52 is sharing seven recipes for guests to enjoy at home.

Spinach & Caramelized Bosc Pear Salad with toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola and a sherry-walnut vinaigrette

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts with crispy Applewood bacon and a 15-year aged balsamic

Kabocha Squash Ravioli with brown butter, walnuts and crispy sage

Roasted Acorn Squash with maple brown butter

Pearfect Storm Cocktail with Absolute Pears Vodka, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Bosc pear and thyme

Cranberry & Sage Cocktail with Prairie Organic Gin, white cranberry juice and a candied sage leaf

The brand is also giving away a VIP trip for two to California Wine Country in celebration of its Harvest Wine. Guests must simply share a photo of themselves enjoying the Harvest menu, or any experience at Seasons 52, using the #52Sweepstakes to enter. Entries will be accepted through November 22 on Instagram and Twitter.

To see more information on the menu items above, or to view the full Season 52 Harvest menu, visit our website at www.Seasons52.com/harvest for more information.

About Seasons 52:

Seasons 52 is a fresh grill and wine bar that offers a seasonally inspired menu featuring ingredients sourced at their peak of freshness. Using rustic cooking techniques, like brick-oven roasting and wood-fire grilling, Seasons 52 brings out the natural flavors of food. The menu is paired with an ever-changing international collection of more than 100 wines, with 52 available by the glass, along with artisanal spirits and craft beer.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seasons-52-celebrates-fall-with-harvest-300548647.html

SOURCE Seasons 52