Seasonal entertaining: This winter’s best recipes

To me, winter is all about comfort food.

There is nothing better than cozying up and warming myself over a hearty stew while enjoying spices with every meal. With temperatures sliding even lower, feeding my family those stick-to-your-ribs kind of recipes is what helps us survive the winter.

This season is full of reasons to believe, and my Nouvelle Copper Luxe collection from Anolon gives me a few more. The collection’s copper base makes it oven safe to 500 degrees – making it perfect for my favorite stove-to-oven recipes. Plus, I no longer have to get bogged down by cleanup due to its convenient dishwasher-safe material.

Whether it's a cup of decadent hot chocolate after school, a hearty winter soup with dumplings or a thick and creamy chili, there's always something simmering on the stovetop during the cold winter months.

Here are some of my favorite cold-weather recipes that get me through the season:



Analon

Miso-Soy Braised Chicken with Winter Earth Vegetables



Analon

Simple Yet Classic Hot Chocolate



Analon

Caramelized Onion and Sage Pumpkin Soup



Analon

Smoky Split Pea Soup With Thyme Dumplings



Analon



Chicken Soup with Freekeh, Carrot and Parsnip



Analon

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili



Analon

6-Spice Moroccan Vegetable Stew

— Chanie Apfelbaum for Anolon

Related Our Favorite Recipes of the Year Gallery

This paid post is produced by Studio 1847, a division of Tribune Publishing Co., on behalf of Anolon. The newsrooms or editorial departments of Tribune Publishing Co. are not involved in the production of this content. For more information, please contact paidposts@tronc.com.