Seafood Without the Suffering: Try These Great Vegan Products

Attention, “pescatarians”: Fish are intelligent and feel pain. What’s more, fish flesh is toxic to humans, and the seafood industry is destroying the environment. There’s no need to participate in any of this when you can “catch” one of the many vegan seafood products available online or in grocery stores across the country today.

Vegan Seafood Products Are Here—Check Out These Great Options:

Gardein’s Fishless Filets

Gardein’s Crabless Cakes



Yum, yum & yum! Gardein crabless cakes are so incredibly tasty. Wasn’t sure how they would taste but they did not disappoint! . Available at @souqplanet . . . . . . #vegan #vegans #vegansofig #vegansofinstagram #gardein #gardeincrablesscakes #vegansofdubai #uaevegans #whatveganseat #uaeveganmovement #veganabudhabi #vegancrabcakes #souqplanet #crablesscakes #dubaivegans #veganfoodshare #plantbased #plantprotein #frozenfood



Ocean Hugger Foods’ Ahimi

This fish-free sushi, made from tomatoes, is available at select Whole Foods locations.



"Their Ahimi vegan tuna looks like Ahi tuna, and far more impressively, has the texture of Ahi tuna, too. No fishes (or "bycatch" sea animals) suffered or died for this delectable meal. Just a few tomatoes and some vegan magic to make this game-changing food. Our oceans are acidifying and dying off at an alarming rate. We need to make more sustainable and compassionate choices while we still can effect a change to save our oceans. The folks at Ocean Hugger Foods are offering a real, sustainable, and DELICIOUS solution to our culture's seemingly insatiable appetite for sea animal flesh." – @veganmos



New Wave Foods’ Plant-Based Shrimp

This woman-powered brand produces two varieties of vegan shrimp: Crispy and “Raw.” While they’re presently available for purchase only at a few select locations, anyone can order them online as part of a jambalaya offered by Veestro, which ships nationwide.



Don’t gotta be in the ocean to save the ocean. Help us disrupt seafood with plant-based shrimp. Think about that #sealife while at that #poollife



Plant Based Foods’ Cavi-art

Made from seaweed, Cavi-art can be used in both hot and cold dishes. It has a long shelf life and is cholesterol-free.

Quorn’s Vegan Fishless Sticks



Drooling over these new, clearly labeled #vegan products from @QuornUSA! DIY “fish” and chips are definitely in our future



Assorted Vegan Seafood Options From May Wah Vegetarian Market

May Wah offers a wide array of frozen vegan seafood products, all available to order online. Check out its Golden Fish Fillet, Imitation Crab Steaks, Delicious Tuna, Vegan Imitation Scallops, Imitation Squid, and other products.

Gourmet Plant-Based Seafood From Sophie’s Kitchen

Use this store locator to find where to buy Sophie’s Kitchen products—such as Coconut Shrimp and Seafood Jambalaya—in your area.



We want to hear from you!! What is your favorite Sophie's Kitchen dish? #vegan #plantbased #nongmo #fishless #sophieskitchen



(Coming Soon!) Fish-Free Tuna and Frozen Wonders From Good Catch

By the end of 2018, you’ll be able to buy Good Catch products online through Thrive Market and FreshDirect. You’ll also be able to find its products in Whole Foods Markets nationwide after they’ve been launched online.



Delicious Asian Good Catch tuna salad by chef @chadsarno . @austineats



Vegan Fish Sauce

Check out vegan versions of this seasoning staple used in many Asian dishes that you can order online from brands such as Tofuna Fysh and 24Vegan.



Get your #FyshFriday on @noochveganmarket who took this at their shop in Denver! #vegan #fyshnotfish #fysh made with organic seaweed #NOTfish



Dress up your vegan seafood dishes with Follow Your Heart’s Vegenaise Tartar Sauce!

Try some of the great products on this list (plus other vegan seafood options) the next time that you cook at home or head out to eat:

Whether you're looking for vegan bacon or nondairy ice cream, we've got the inside information on all the best vegan brands and products.

Replace Eggs, Meat, and Milk With These Vegan Options

