New product launches to drive market growth. Seafood processing must ensure fresh-like characteristics in seafood and provide a convenient shelf-life, assuring nutrient value. Seafood processing includes a wide range of steps to improve the quality and stability and minimize the changes to the characteristics of seafood products. Hence, seafood companies use a variety of seafood processing equipment for the preparation of processed seafood products. Vendors are also focusing on developing new models of seafood processing equipment to meet the growing demand for equipment among the seafood processing plants. Technavio' s analysts have predicted that the seafood processing equipment market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

Market Overview

Growing demand for nutrient-rich food products

Growing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits of seafood is resulting in an increased consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich food products such as seafood products. Seafood products are considered as one of the primary sources of nutrients. For instance, seafood species such as sardines, tuna, herring, and salmon are an excellent source of fatty acids such as omega-3. The consumption of food products such as seafood, which contain fatty acids such as omega-3, may improve the biological function of the human body, and, hence helps maintain the heart and brain health.

Rising concerns regarding seafood diseases

Seafood is considered as food products with nutrient-rich characteristics. However, there are chances of a disease outbreak among the seafood species. This may reduce the consumption of seafood products among consumers. The consumption of diseased seafood may lead to infections. Some of the countries have faced issues with disease outbreak among seafood species.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including BAADER and GEA Group the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the new product launches and the growing demand for nutrient-rich food products, will provide considerable growth opportunities to seafood processing equipment manufactures. BAADER, GEA Group, Marel, Optimar, and Uni-Food Technic are some of the major companies covered in this report.

