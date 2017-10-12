Scoular Names Bryan Wurscher Division Manager and General Manager of Scoular's Special Crops Business

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scoular Company today announced that Bryan Wurscher has joined Scoular's senior leadership team as Vice President, Division Manager and General Manager of the company's special crops business. He is reporting to CEO Paul Maass and working from Scoular's office in Minneapolis, Minn.

Wurscher will oversee all aspects of the company's operation that sources and processes special crops in Canada and U.S. for use around the world. Scoular's special crops offering includes various pulses (lentils, whole and split peas, edible beans, and chickpeas) as well as canary seed, flaxseed, and sunflower seed.

"Bryan is a strong leader, and I'm thrilled to have him bring 20-plus years of diverse experience and talent to this critical role," said Maass.

Wurscher came to Scoular from Cargill where he most recently served as President and Managing Director Cocoa & Chocolate, Cargill North America. Wurscher joined Cargill in 1995 and held a variety of general management, commercial, merchandising and business development roles with Cargill's Trade and Structured Finance, Sugar, Corn Milling and Cocoa & Chocolate businesses. His roles included assignments in the United States, Singapore and Mexico.

A 125-year old employee-owned company with nearly $5 billion in sales, Scoular's 100+ independent business units provide diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients around the globe. From 120 offices and grain-handling facilities in North America, South America, and Asia, 1000+ employees are engaged in the business of buying, selling, storing, handling, and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics worldwide. Scoular was listed 81st on Forbes magazine's 2017 America's Largest Private Companies. www.scoular.com

