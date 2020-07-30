School-Night Meals that Deliver Taste at a Low Cost

MISSION, Kan., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Regardless of what back to school looks like this year, preparing family meals throughout the week does not have to be a challenge. Shopping at a store like ALDI can stretch your budget and help you make five different meals over five days for about $5 a meal pretax for a family of four.

Using a mix of kitchen staples you already may have, along with fresh ingredients, you can make delicious, affordable recipes for the whole family. Simply select a protein or main ingredient and explore versatile ways to build other meals around it during the week.

Grilled chicken breasts are ideal for on-the-go lunches or weekday dinners. Busy parents can get dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes with an easy Chicken Cacciatore in the pressure cooker or simple prep-ahead Chicken Enchiladas. These convenient dishes make it a snap to add variety by substituting chicken with shrimp, beans or vegetables.

Serving organic produce, fresh and frozen meats, seafood and on-the-go snacks can be easy when you shop at a store like ALDI for the back-to-school season. Plus, you can find foods to fit any dietary style without breaking the bank.

Pressure Cooker Chicken Cacciatore

Recipe courtesy of "Pinch of Yum" on behalf of ALDI

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

1-1 1/2 pounds chicken breasts or chicken thighs

flour 1 pinch salt, plus 2 teaspoons, divided 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 onion, diced 16 ounces mushrooms, sliced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 cup chicken broth 1 bell pepper, diced 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes 4 tablespoons butter

capers (optional)

parsley, plus additional for topping (optional)

lemon

preferred pasta

Parmesan cheese (optional)

Dredge chicken in flour and pinch of salt. Turn on saute function on pressure cooker. Add oil; saute chicken 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove and set aside (chicken will finish cooking later).

Add onion, mushrooms and garlic. Saute until softened. Add broth and let sizzle out.

Add chicken, bell pepper, tomatoes and remaining salt to pressure cooker. Cook on high pressure 15 minutes. Release pressure.

Shred chicken. Stir in butter, capers, parsley and lemon. Serve with preferred pasta and top with additional parsley and Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Easy Chicken Enchiladas with Black Beans

Recipe courtesy of "Wellness for the Win" on behalf of ALDI

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 10



Nonstick cooking spray 1 medium onion, chopped Chicken:

1 pound chicken breasts 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1/4 teaspoon onion powder 1/4 teaspoon chili powder 1/4 teaspoon cumin

salt, to taste Enchiladas: pepper, to taste

15 ounces black beans, drained and rinsed 10 ounces diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese, divided 16 ounces restaurant-style salsa, divided 10 whole-wheat tortillas



Optional Toppings:

diced avocado

plain Greek yogurt

cilantro

Preheat oven to 400 F. Spray 9-by-13-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

In medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook onion until translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Transfer to large bowl and set aside.

To make chicken: Season chicken breasts with garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, cumin and salt and pepper, to taste. Add chicken to same skillet over medium-high heat. Cook 5-7 minutes on each side, or until cooked through. Use fork and knife to shred chicken.

To make enchiladas: In large bowl with cooked onion, add shredded chicken, black beans, diced tomatoes, green chilies and 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese. Use spoon to mix well.

Pour 1 cup salsa on bottom of greased pan and use spatula to spread evenly. Scoop about 1/2 cup chicken and veggie mixture into each tortilla. Roll tightly and place seam side down in pan.

Top enchiladas with 3/4 cup salsa and remaining shredded cheese; use spatula to spread evenly.

Cover pan tightly with foil and bake 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven; serve hot. Add avocado, yogurt and cilantro, if desired.

