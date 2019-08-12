School Day Solutions

Family-friendly recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner



MISSION, Kan., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Morning routines, homework, practices and more are all part of back-to-school season, and even when time is short, flavorful meals can be, too.

Whether it's breakfast and dinner together as a family or sending your little learner out the door with a nutritious lunch, making tasty recipes in your own kitchen doesn't have to be a drain on an already busy schedule. With dishes like a new take on French toast to a quickly packed lunchbox and bolder burgers, you can keep your loved ones fueled for everything the school year brings your way.

Freshen Up Family Breakfasts

A truly beneficial start to the day is usually centered around breakfast. Start your family on the right foot with a meal that delivers sweet flavor along with nutritious fruits.

This Honey Leches French Toast recipe swaps out syrup for hot honey combined with the crisp taste of raspberries, blueberries and strawberries.

Honey Leches French Toast

Recipe courtesy of chef Rob Corliss on behalf of the National Honey Board

Servings: 4

Honey Leches:

2 tablespoons blueberry honey

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1/4 cup light coconut milk

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Berry Garnish:

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

Hot Honey:

1/2 cup blueberry honey

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Pound Cake:

8 small slices premade pound cake

nonstick cooking spray

To make Honey Leches: In mixing bowl, whisk blueberry honey, evaporated milk, coconut milk, eggs, vanilla extract and cinnamon to evenly combine. Keep chilled.

To make Berry Garnish: In mixing bowl, lightly toss raspberries, blueberries and strawberries to evenly combine. Keep chilled.

To make Hot Honey: In small mixing bowl, whisk blueberry honey and cayenne pepper to evenly combine. Keep warm so hot honey is pourable.

Heat electric griddle to 375 F.

Arrange pound cake slices, side by side, flat, in casserole dish or pan with sides. Pour Honey Leches over and around pound cake slices; soak 1 minute.

Lightly coat griddle with nonstick cooking spray. Remove pound cake slices from Honey Leches, allowing liquid to drain off, then place each slice on hot griddle.

On griddle, cook pound cake slices approximately 2 minutes on each side until golden crispy and hot throughout.

To serve, place two overlapping pound cake slices on plate (four plates total). Top each with approximately 1/4 cup mixed berries then drizzle each with approximately 2 tablespoons hot honey.

A Healthy, Happy Midday Meal

Back to school means back to packing daily lunches, and for parents aspiring to send healthier options with their children, look no further than a bento box loaded with the nutritional values of fruits, dairy and protein.

Surprise your little one with this Happy Lunchbox, a sweet treat to help keep him or her hydrated throughout the school day. Start with watermelon, a portable, versatile and easy-to-serve staple composed of 92% water for a hydrating snack. Add in a favorite yogurt flavor, mixed berries, cheddar cheese cubes and smoked turkey breast for a well-rounded lunch to maintain energy all day.

Happy Lunchbox

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Watermelon, cut into sticks

Yogurt, for dipping berries

Watermelon Kebabs:

18 cubes (1 inch each) seedless watermelon

6 cubes smoked turkey breast

6 cubes cheddar cheese

6 coffee stirrers or beverage straws

In small plate with dividers, assemble watermelon sticks with yogurt in one section and berries in separate section.

To make Watermelon Kebabs: Skewer watermelon, turkey and cheese cubes on stirrers or straws. Assemble in third section of plate.

A Bigger, Bolder Burger

Making a meal everyone loves can sometimes be a challenge when tastes differ and each member of the family craves something different. However, turning to a nearly universally enjoyed staple – a burger – may be just the solution.

Next time your group debates the night's dinner menu, turn to a customizable creation like the Brooklyn Bacon Bonanza Burger created by celebrity chef and author George Duran for Jarlsberg's Global Burger Campaign. Topped with melted cheese and optional garnishes like fried eggs and tomato slices, this burger can be personalized to appease the taste buds of everyone under your roof.

Brooklyn Bacon Bonanza Burger

Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran on behalf of Jarlsberg

Servings: 4

4 thick chunks Jarlsberg cheese

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

1 cup chopped cooked bacon

3 tablespoons sundried tomato paste

3 tablespoons breadcrumbs

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

nonstick cooking spray

4 eggs for frying (optional)

4 hamburger buns

8 thin slices tomato

Place cheese in freezer about 1 hour ahead of time.

Heat grill to medium-high heat. In small bowl, mix hot sauce and mayonnaise; set aside.

In large bowl, season beef, pork, onion, bacon, tomato paste and breadcrumbs with salt and pepper. Using hands, mix until well combined.

Using hands, form meat mixture into four balls. With thumb, make indentation in centers of balls and place one chunk cheese in center of each. Begin shaping burgers around cheese until patties form.

Spray grill grates with nonstick spray. Grill burgers, turning frequently, until cooked through and cheese begins to ooze out, about 8-10 minutes.

In nonstick skillet, fry eggs, if desired; set aside. Serve burgers on hamburger buns with chipotle-mayo, tomato slices and fried eggs.

