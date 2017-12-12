Scallops and Linguine in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce + the Perfect Wine for Pairing!

Last month I had the opportunity to attend a wine tasting event hosted by ALDI! It was located at Corkbuzz wine bar in NYC (one of my favorite after work spots). They did a really nice job of setting up various red and white wines and paired them with delectable bites! It would be too hard to say I had a favorite that I tasted that day but I was really drawn to their Villanella Pinot Grigio, winner of the Chefs in America Masters of Taste Gold Medal Endorsement 2017. The wine was light and citrusy with a slight floral aroma. I would recommend pairing this wine with a seafood dish. At the event, they paired it with ceviche spoons which worked really well! I think that could be a great option if you were hosting a holiday party and wanted to pair it with an appetizer.
When I got home, I wanted to experiment with another seafood dish and I put together a hearty bowl of linguine with scallops in a creamy parmesan sauce! Comfort at its finest. This is a great dish to make for a chill night in or a dinner date at home. Scroll on down below for the full recipe!
xo Jus
*Created in partnership with ALDI. All opinions and recipes are my own.
