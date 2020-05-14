Savory Ingredients Market Assessment Report 2020-2025 - Growing Need for the Replacement of MSG Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Savory Ingredients Market by Type ((Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extracts, HVPs, HAPs, Nucleotides, and Other Types), Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), Origin (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Food and Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report segments the savory ingredients market, on the basis of type, origin, form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the savory ingredients market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
The global savory ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7.2 billion in 2020 and projected to reach US$ 9.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.2%
Factors such as the growing demand for savory-flavored ready-to-eat snacks and canned food across the globe drive the growth of the savory ingredients market during the forecast period.
By origin, the synthetic segment accounted for a larger share in 2019
The synthetic segment accounted for a major share of the global savory ingredients market, on the basis of origin, in 2019. Synthetic flavor enhancers are those produced through chemical processes; they are comparatively low-priced because they are easy to avail and produce. In the synthetic savory ingredients market, monosodium glutamate, commonly known as MSG, is the most widely synthesized ingredient. It finds applications in savory foods, soups, sauces, and other processed products.
By form, the powder segment is estimated to account for the largest share
Based on form, the savory ingredients market is segmented into powder, liquid, and other forms. The powdered form is estimated to account for the largest share because of its high usage in the food industry. Powdered savory ingredients are widely used in sugary powders, dried cheese powders, sauce powders, savory spice mixes, and soy sauce powder, which are made from fermented beans and roasted ground wheat. Dry powder ingredients are mainly used in confectioneries, bakery products, dressings, and snacks.
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the savory ingredients market due to the wider acceptability and usage of savory ingredients in Asian cuisines
The Asia-Pacific region remains a focus area for savory ingredients as consumer awareness is limited, and regulations are not standardized. Growth in the demand can be seen for savory ingredients used in processed food due to the increasingly busy lifestyles of consumers and their preference for ready-to-eat products. China remains the dominating country in the Asia-Pacific region. Major food companies such as Givaudan (Switzerland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), and Symrise (Germany) are investing in expanding their presence in China and India.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of The Savory Ingredients Market
4.2 Market, By Origin, 2019
4.3 Asia Pacific: Market, By Application and Key Country
4.4 Market, By Application and Region, 2019
4.5 Market, By Key Country/Region, 2019
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Convenience Food Products
5.2.1.2 Growing Government Intervention Toward the Reduction of Salt Intake in Developed Countries
5.2.1.3 Increase in the Number of End-use Applications of Savory Ingredients
5.2.1.4 Changing Consumer Food Preferences in Developing Regions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations on International Quality Standards
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Processing and Raw Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Natural and Healthy Flavor Ingredients
5.2.3.2 Growing Need for the Replacement of MSG
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Consumer Awareness About the Ill-Effects of Flavor Enhancers
5.2.4.2 Growing Demand for Clean Labels
5.3 Regulations
5.3.1 US & Canada
5.3.2 India
5.3.3 Australia
5.3.4 Europe
5.4 Yc-Ycc Shift
6 Savory Ingredients Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Yeast Extracts
6.2.1 Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients Supports The Growth of Yeast Extracts
6.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins
6.3.1 The Growing Demand for Convenience Food and Prepared Meals Drives The Market for Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins
6.4 Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins
6.4.1 Hydrolyzed Animal Proteins (Haps) Are Majorly Used in The Feed Sector
6.5 Monosodium Glutamate (Msg)
6.5.1 Msg Is The Most Consumed Savory Ingredient in Developing Countries
6.6 Nucleotides
6.6.1 Nucleotides Are Expected to Have a High Potential to Enhance The Profitability of Livestock
6.7 Other Types
7 Savory Ingredients Market, By Origin
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Natural
7.2.1 Rising Health Concerns Among Consumers Result in The Growth in Demand for Naturally Sourced Ingredients in Food Products
7.3 Synthetic
7.3.1 Low-Cost Manufacturing Process for Synthetic Savory Ingredients Drives The Market Growth
8 Savory Ingredients Market, By Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Powder
8.2.1 Wide Usage of Powdered Savory Ingredients in Foodservice Outlets and Households Drives The Market Growth
8.3 Liquid
8.3.1 High Solubility of The Liquid Form Supports Its Usage in Beverages
8.4 Other Forms
9 Savory Ingredients Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food
9.2.1 Growing Demand for Convenience and Ready-to-Eat Food With Umami Flavor Drives The Growth of Savory Ingredients in The Food Segment
9.3 Feed
9.3.1 Demand for Natural Savory Ingredients, Such As Yeast Extracts and HVP, in Feed Supports The Growth of The Market
10 Savory Ingredients Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Savory Flavors in Packaged and Ready-to-Eat Food Products to Drive The US Market
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Varied Regulations By The Government for Synthetic Ingredients Create Opportunities for Market Players to Produce Natural Savory Food Ingredients
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Challenge for Manufacturers to Produce Plant-Based Food Products With a Blend of Savory Flavors
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.1.1 Growing Trend of Free-From Products Drives The Natural Savory Ingredients Market Growth
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Inclination Toward Healthy Snacking Supports The Demand for Savory Ingredients in Snacks
10.3.3 Spain
10.3.3.1 Growth in Applications Such As Cheese, Cured Meat, and Bakery & Confectionery Products Drives The Market for Savory Ingredients
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Adoption of Umami Taste in Traditional Italian Food Drives The Market Growth
10.3.5 France
10.3.5.1 Demand for Convenience Food With Savory Flavors in The Country Drives The Market Growth
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Growth Potential of Yeast Extracts in Bakery and Brewing Industries
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Change in Lifestyles and Rising Disposable Incomes of Consumers Influence The Growth of Savory Ingredients
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Favorable Government Policies for Savory-Flavored Processed Food Support The Growth of Savory Ingredients
10.4.4 Indonesia
10.4.4.1 Use of Monosodium Glutamate (Msg) As a Flavor Enhancer in Food Products Supports The Market Growth for Savory Ingredients
10.4.5 Thailand
10.4.5.1 Extensive Use of Umami-Flavored Seasonings in Food Products Drive The Market Growth
10.4.6 Vietnam
10.4.6.1 Well-Established Presence of Savory Manufacturers and Suppliers Drives The Market Significantly in The Country
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.1.1 High Growth in The Demand for Packed Food With Blends of Savory Flavors Drives The Market for Savory Ingredients
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.2.1 Rise in The Domestic Consumption for Processed Food and Snacks Made With Natural Ingredients Supports The Growth of The Savory Ingredients Market
10.5.3 Rest of South America
10.6 Rest of The World (RoW)
10.6.1 Middle East
10.6.1.1 Increasing Consumer Trend of Opting for Snacks and Ready-to-Eat Food Products Presents Growth Potential for Savory Products
10.6.2 Africa
10.6.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Changes in Consumer Trends for Natural Flavored Food & Beverages to Drive The Market for Savory Ingredients
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Visionary Leaders
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Product Portfolio Analysis (Global)
11.4 Business Strategy Excellence (Global)
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Expansions & Investments
11.5.2 New Product Launches
11.5.3 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships
11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Starting Blocks
11.6.3 Responsive Companies
11.6.4 Dynamic Companies
11.7 Strength of Product Portfolio (Start-Up/SME)
11.8 Business Strategy Excellence (Start-Up/SME)
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
12.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
12.3 Kerry Group PLC
12.4 Tate & Lyle PLC
12.5 Givaudan
12.6 Symrise
12.7 Lesaffre Group
12.8 Sensient Technologies Corporation
12.9 Angelyeast Co. Ltd.
12.10 Vedan International (Holdings) Limited
12.11 Synergy Flavors
12.12 Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.
12.13 Halcyon Proteins Pvy. Ltd.
12.14 Novozymes
12.15 ADM
12.16 Cargill
12.17 Food Chem International Corporation
12.18 ABF Ingredients
12.19 The Fufeng Group
12.20 Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5qh66
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savory-ingredients-market-assessment-report-2020-2025---growing-need-for-the-replacement-of-msg-presents-opportunities-301059634.html
SOURCE Research and Markets