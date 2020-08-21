Savencia Cheese USA Launches CheeseLoverShop.com, a One-Stop-Shop for Premium Cheeses

The direct-to-consumer site enables customers to enjoy their favorites from home -- and expand their palates

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savencia Cheese USA today announces the launch of CheeseLoverShop.com, a one-of-a-kind online destination for imported and domestic cheeses. Customers can now shop the wide array of award-winning cheeses under the Savencia Fromage & Dairy portfolio — as well as partnering brands to get their fix of specialty cheese.

Since its inception, Savencia Cheese USA has been dedicated to producing and importing fine cheeses. The Cheese Lover Shop furthers this mission by providing customers greater access to their favorite products — and introducing them to new premium varieties. The site will also feature brief educational videos hosted by Chef Greg Gable to teach customers how to pair, enjoy, serve, and store specialty cheeses.

"We are deeply excited to launch this platform and enable consumers to access fine cheeses from home," said Mikhail Chapnik, VP of Marketing, Savencia Cheese USA. "The Cheese Lover Shop gives customers more premium and hard-to-find options in one place — and let them order safely from home. We aim to become the ultimate resource for specialty cheese products and education."

There are currently 30 different cheese offerings on CheeseLoverShop.com — with plans to expand to charcuterie, crackers, and other cheese plate offerings.

The curation of products includes:

Alouette - Made from simple ingredients and artfully blended with tantalizing flavors, this ultra-creamy cheese delivers next-level goodness

- Fresh, creamy and slightly tangy goat cheese that can be sliced, spread or crumbled Dorothy's - Rich and creamy cheese with a strong, savory taste; winner of bronze at the 2018 and 2019 American Cheese Society awards in the soft-ripened cheese category; winner of Best New Product at the 2018 Specialty Food Association awards

- An exceptionally rich and creamy Brie with a milky, buttery taste; winner of silver at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest in the Brie Category Saint Agur – The #1 blue cheese in France ! This luxurious cow's milk blue cheese from Auvergne with a spicy kick; winner of silver at the 2019 World Cheese Awards in the blue cheese category

Customers receive free shipping on orders over $100. Orders ship in as little as two days, in special insulated packaging to preserve freshness. All orders can be placed directly at cheeselovershop.com.

About Savencia Cheese USA: Savencia Cheese USA is a proud subsidiary of Groupe Savencia - a world's leading producer of cheese specialties which employs over 20,000 people and sells its products in 120 countries. It utilizes the latest technology and deep culinary expertise to meet consumers' expectations in great taste, convenience, and nutrition, while staying committed to the highest quality standards. In the USA, the company offers a wide portfolio of cheeses, including domestically produced Alouette®, Dorothy's® and Chavrie® as well as French specialty imports like Saint Agur®, Ile de France®, Saint Andre®, Saint Albray® and world-champion cheese Esquirrou®.

Contact: Sebastien Lehembre, Senior Brand Manager, Savencia Cheese USA, 717-405-8838, sebastien.lehembre@savencia.com

