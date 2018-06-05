Save Money by Meal Prepping for Lunch

With a jam-packed weekend of fun plans then chores, how could you possibly have time for meal prepping for the week ahead?! No matter what your weekend schedule looks like, a simple Sunday meal prep can benefit you in more ways than one. Think about all of the money you’ve spent on prepared food or when you could’ve been more health conscious, had you brought lunch from home.

Replacing prepared food with meals made at home can make both your wallet and waistline happier with pasta offering lots of options. Here are some recipes and tips to keep it simple, quick and healthy:

Chicken, Broccoli, & Cheddar Mac and Cheese Squares

Invite your kids to join in on making lunches by cooking in the kitchen together. Kids and adults alike love this protein and veggie-filled mac and cheese recipe that’s easy to prep and easy to pack.

Meal prep tip: Add other vegetables like tomatoes, red peppers or even brussel sprouts!

Mason Jar Miso Soup

Asian take-out can be delicious, but also filled with added sodium. By making your own at home, you know exactly what ingredients are going in and can cut down on added sodium. The broad egg noodles are the only ingredient that needto be cooked beforehand and once assembled, simply add 1 cup of boiling water into each mason jar!

Meal prep tip: Encourage your colleagues to join in making lunches at home by testing recipes and sharing their favorites during lunch time.

Mexican Street Corn Chicken Pasta

Mexican food can be a treat you can make yourself. With zesty flavors like lime, cumin and chili powder tossed in a simple yogurt mixture, rigatoni will hold onto this delicious sauce. Did we mention it only takes 20 minutes to prepare?

Meal prep tip: Before the workweek begins, take a few minutes to plan out what you want your lunches to be for the week. This will help you make a concise grocery list and avoid excessive buying at the market!

Melon and Prosciutto Pasta Salad

Craving something from an Italian deli? With this gemelli pasta salad, you can still get your fix from a hint of prosciutto. This salad is light, packable and is great for Spring and Summer months because it has honeydew and cantaloupe!

Meal prep tip: Try doubling this recipe for a tasty party appetizer on the weekends.

Looking for more lunch recipes that are easy to prep in advance? Find them all in our make ahead recipe category here.

The post Save Money by Meal Prepping for Lunch appeared first on Pasta Fits.