Save Lives And Own A Piece Of The Tomato

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vampire Vineyard's latest offshoot, The Real Bloody Mary Co., has entered into an agreement with America's Blood Centers whereby the Real Bloody Mary Company will be donating a portion of all sales of its Vampire Gourmet Bloody Mary to America's Blood Centers.

Great tasting, natural and ready-to-drink, the Vampire Gourmet Bloody Mary is the first gourmet Bloody Mary that comes in 12 oz. sleek cans, made with vodka, real tomatoes and natural ingredients, using a patented recipe that prevents the vodka from separating from the tomato juice.

In addition to becoming the go-to Bloody Mary Cocktail for bars, restaurants, home and more, Vampire aspires to make a positive difference nationwide. In the words of the company's founder, Michael Machat, "America's Blood Centers and the need to give blood is the most natural charity and cause for our brand to team up with."

Every two seconds, someone in the United States is in need of blood. With many blood centers only prepared with a one or two day supply, blood is always needed. As North America's largest network of community-based, independent blood programs, America's Blood Centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across the continent.

While existing retailers are getting excited to carry the product and join the cause, Vampire is offering the public an opportunity to get in on the action by investing in the company via StartEngine.

The Real Bloody Mary Co. is offering up to 20% of its Membership interests for $1,000,000 with the provisions that until those investing recover their investment, 80% of all profits will first go to pay back the investors, along with 5% annual return.

With the the team's 100+ years of industry knowledge, proven national distribution network, established Vampire.com URL, and successful marketing track record, Vampire Bloody Mary's team of experts are poised for success with this exciting new company. Moreover, the Vampire team is thrilled to be partnering with America's Blood Centers to ensure that blood is available whenever and wherever it is needed in U.S. communities.

