Save Chickens and Your Heart—Opt for One of These Vegan Egg Options

Vegan meat and cheese options have all but taken over supermarkets, and vegan eggs are not far behind. Vegan egg replacements for baking have been a thing for eons (can you say, “Banana”?), but now, you can make scrambled eggs, omelets, quiches, and more, all without harming chickens. Take a look at these options:

We love Follow Your Heart’s delicious, animal-friendly products, and the company’s VeganEgg is no exception. It can be used to replace eggs in baking, but you can also create scrambles, omelets, and even quiches. The gluten-free mixture mimics scrambled eggs, but—and this is the best part—it’s completely egg-free. Find a store near you that stocks Follow Your Heart’s VeganEgg, or stock up via Amazon.com. Also, discover all the ways you can use VeganEgg at home.

Australian company Orgran’s Vegan Easy Egg isn’t just for baking—it’s for cooking, too. Made from chickpea and maize flour, Vegan Easy Egg is a kind and healthy egg replacement, full of fiber and protein. This revolutionary product is also gluten-, nut-, wheat-, yeast-, and soy-free. One pack is equal to 15 eggs. Stock up on Vegan Easy Egg at Amazon.com, and find out how to make a vegan omelet, quiche, or frittata.

Known for its delicious vegan cheeses, Spero Foods recently got into the vegan egg game, too. The company’s Scramblit contains about 30 times the antioxidants of eggs, and it has more omega-3 fatty acids than the shelled cholesterol bombs. Made from pepitas (squash seeds), Scramblit is the sustainable, compassionate alternative to using, abusing, and killing hens and chicks for eggs. People love this paleo- and keto-friendly replacer. “Seriously blown away by this product. It’s everything I love about eating eggs with none of the bad parts,” one consumer said. Visit Spero Foods’ website to purchase the vegan egg mixture.

When in doubt, go with the OG: tofu. When prepared properly, the versatile soybean product scrambles much like eggs, but—unlike eggs—it can actually help to lower your cholesterol. Pro tip: Adding a little turmeric and black salt (aka “kala namak”) can boost the flavor and convince even your most egg-obsessed friends that vegan eating is the way to go. Check out Loving It Vegan for a simple but delicious vegan tofu scramble recipe.

Opting for one of these egg-free upgrades is one of the kindest things that you can do for chickens. Each year in the U.S. alone, approximately 305 million hens are used (and eventually killed) for their eggs. Male chicks in the egg industry are suffocated or thrown into high-speed grinders while they’re still alive. Will you help us help chickens?

