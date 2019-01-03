Satisfy your treat tooth with new good!(TM) snacks protein bars

ORINDA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- good!™ snacks, makers of taste driven plant-based snacks, is excited to announce the launch of new good!™ snacks plant-powered protein bars. Founded in the belief that consumers should never compromise taste for nutrition, good! snacks protein bars hide 15g of plant-based protein inside each delicious bar. And with 10g or less of sugar in each bar, there is no guilt in these crave-worthy protein treats. good!™ snacks protein bars also pack 11g of beneficial fiber in every bar and are dairy, soy and gluten free.

"Consumers are craving and seeking plant-based snacking options," said Dan Hoskins, CEO. "Not only can we deliver consumers the plant-based ingredients they're looking for, but we can do it in an incredibly delicious way that doesn't make them feel like they're missing out by avoiding dairy or gluten."

The newly launched good!™ snacks protein bars are made from a blend of fava and brown rice proteins that give the bars a soft, creamy center unlike traditional protein bars. The Choc P.B. variety is like a grown-up peanut butter cup with rich chocolate on the outside, smooth peanut butter on the inside, and 15g of plant-based protein just for good measure.

good!™ snacks protein bars are available in six flavors (Choc P.B., Cookie, Choc. Mint, Lemon, P.B. and Blueberry) at select retailers nationwide or online at: http://www.goodsnacks.com and amazon.

A subsidiary of gt brands, the good!™ snacks brand was created to bring delicious plant based snacks to consumers. Protein bars are the first of many plant-based, taste focused innovations to launch under the good!™ snacks brand.

