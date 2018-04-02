Sara Lee® Infuses America's Favorite Comfort Foods Into Cozy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In Honor Of National Grilled Cheese Month

Culinary Expert Katie Lee Uses National Comfort Food Survey Results to Craft Epic Grilled Cheese Creations

HORSHAM, Pa., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans have spoken, and it's no surprise they have strong opinions when it comes to comfort food preferences. According to a national survey conducted by Sara Lee®, makers of delicious bread, buns, rolls and breakfast products — including Artesano™ Bread — pizza reigns supreme as the No. 1 comfort food in the country, with more than half of Americans identifying it as their go-to comfort food — while burgers hold the number two spot. The survey also revealed that grilled cheese ranks as one of the top 10 dishes and Americans are evenly split in how they define comfort food: 50 percent are on team sweet — with most craving chocolate — and the other half think comfort food should be a savory dish.

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Month and Day (April 12), Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread partnered with the ultimate comfort food expert and co-host of Food Network's Emmy-nominated show "The Kitchen," Katie Lee, to take Americans' favorite comfort foods and wrap them together into their own cozy grilled cheese sandwich recipes:

Katie Lee's Parm-tastic Pizza Grilled Cheese: Your Friday night pizza nights just got way more fun! Experiment with this ooey-gooey, plate of deliciousness that combines marinara sauce, two slices of provolone cheese, pepperoni, chopped banana peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella — and did we mention a sprinkle of Parmesan on the outside of the bread?

Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese Burger by Katie Lee: This food pairing takes two of America's favorite sandwiches and combines them into one juicy and delicious dish. Ground beef, sweet onion, the perfect mix of swiss cheese and grated gruyere cheese, and a dash of garlic and onion powder — you'll want this for every meal!

Chocolate Hazelnut Strawberry Grilled Cheese by Katie Lee: Who said grilled cheese couldn't be sweet? Layered with chocolate hazelnut spread, sliced strawberries and cream cheese, this delicious recipe is sure to satisfy sweet cravings, and is great for a playful lunch or dinner, and of course, dessert.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread to celebrate Grilled Cheese Month this year. I'm all about comfort food and the way it makes people feel. It's always the inspiration of my recipes and at the center of my table when I'm entertaining," said Katie Lee, TV chef and comfort food cookbook author, including The Comfort Table. "I like to say, 'No Carb Left Behind,' so it's no surprise that one of my favorite comfort foods has always been grilled cheese. Whether simply bread and cheese, or a more gourmet take on the sandwich, I'm happy. The thickness and soft texture of Artesano™ Bread truly makes for the perfect base to complement any grilled cheese recipe, especially ones stuffed with delicious comfort food ingredients."

Sara Lee's survey, conducted online with more than 2,000 U.S. consumers age 18+, also unveiled these additional findings about Americans' all-time comfort food favorites:

Top 10 Comfort Foods

Americans' favorite comfort foods are (in order of preference): pizza, burgers, fried chicken, french fries, pasta, macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese, mashed potatoes, chili and tomato soup.

The Comfort of Grilled Cheese

Americans agree: grilled cheese is a go-to when it comes to comfort food, the sandwich ranks among American's top 10 favorites in the category. In fact, four in five Americans consider the nostalgic sandwich a comfort food, and two-thirds agree comfort food should be gooey and creamy. Is your mouth watering yet?

Stress Eating is Real

There are many reasons Americans feel stressed, from the Monday through Friday hustle and bustle and never-ending deadlines, to running late to drop the kids off at soccer practice. Two-thirds of Americans (67 percent) agree that when they are stressed, comfort food is the answer to keep them calm, while three-quarters (75 percent) say that comfort food is the quickest way to cure whatever ails them.

Mars vs. Venus

When it comes to comfort food, men are more likely to choose pizza, burgers, fried chicken and chili while women want french fries, mac and cheese, grilled cheese and mashed potatoes.

"Our fans already love using Artesano™ Bread as the base for their favorite grilled cheese recipes," said Ben Buch, senior brand manager for Sara Lee Bread. "We're eager to share these exciting new creations from Katie Lee to give our fans exactly what they're craving this National Grilled Cheese Month — new ways to elevate their comfort food experience with delicious grilled cheese mashups that are easy to make at home."

Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread, available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide, has a handmade taste and mouthwateringly soft texture. Sliced thick with a dash of flour dusting, the bread is rich with flavor and has a distinctly creamy character. It is without artificial flavors, colors or high-fructose corn syrup, and serves as an ideal bread for your everyday foods — whether toasting it at breakfast or including it in a favorite sandwich at lunch.

To celebrate National Grilled Cheese Month, view recipes and more at SaraLeeBread.com.

About Katie Lee

For Katie Lee, host of The Cooking Channel's "Beach Bites," Food Network's web-series "Meat Sweats" and co-host of Food Network's Emmy nominated "The Kitchen," cooking wasn't just a hobby growing up — it was a way of life. Raised in a modest, tight-knit West Virginia family, each evening centered around the dinner menu. Eager to get involved, Katie began cooking at the tender age of 4 under the guidance of her mentor Grandma Dora. Using fresh vegetables from her Grandpa's garden and meat from the family's cattle and pig farms, Katie quickly learned the value of seasonal ingredients. Katie's third cookbook, Endless Summer Cookbook, was released in April 2015. Katie's first cookbook, The Comfort Table, was released in 2008, soon followed by The Comfort Table: Recipes for Everyday Occasions (2009). In addition to her comfort food cookbooks, she published her first novel, Groundswell, in 2011. Katie was nominated for a 2017 Daytime Emmy in the category of Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her work on The Kitchen. Outside of her culinary and literary adventures, Katie is an ambassador for 96 Elephants and is on the board of the Food Bank of New York. She also works closely with the Wildlife Conservation Society. When not working or volunteering, she enjoys surfing and traveling. She resides in the Hamptons and New York City.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's™, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 22 countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sara-lee-infuses-americas-favorite-comfort-foods-into-cozy-grilled-cheese-sandwiches-in-honor-of-national-grilled-cheese-month-300622707.html

