The Sandwich is Out of The Bag: Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Bread Announce The Winner of The 2017 America's Better Sandwich® Contest

"Orange Kissed Turkey, Sweet Potato and Watercress Salad Sammie" earns grand prize on National Sandwich Day

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The country has chowed down and spoken: Today, in honor of National Sandwich Day, Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Bread revealed the "Orange Kissed Turkey, Sweet Potato and Watercress Salad Sammie," created by Tiffany A. from Quitman, Ark., as the $25,000 grand prize winner of the fourth annual America's Better Sandwich® Contest. Tiffany's sandwich was named the most delicious and nutritious of the Top 5 finalists that made the cut, as voted on by America and a panel of judges, including renowned Chef Tom Colicchio. Additionally, Jason S. was awarded $5,000 as the contest runner-up for his recipe for "Last Night's Grilled Flank Steak with Plum Sauce 'Banh Mi' Style Sandwiches."

The 2017 America's Better Sandwich® Contest called on sandwich lovers to submit their original recipes featuring Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Whole Grain or Country Bread varieties, Sandwich Thins® Rolls or Sliced Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns for a chance to win the grand prize dough. After the Top 5 finalists were chosen from thousands of entries, online voting opened and allowed anyone to vote for their favorite delicious and nutritious sandwich recipe, while additional judges weighed in on three criteria: taste, creativity/innovation and nutritional content.

Additionally, for every eligible recipe submitted during the entry period and for every vote cast during the voting period, Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® donated a loaf of bread to Feeding America®, the contest's official charitable partner. As a result, more than 5,000 loaves were donated to help put bread on the tables of families across the country.

"When it comes to sandwiches, what's on the outside is just as important as what's on the inside," said Tiffany A. "I'm a big fan of Oroweat®'s premium selections, especially Whole Grain: 12 Grain bread, and was eager to enter this year's America's Better Sandwich® Contest because it allowed me to express my creativity in sandwich form. I'm thrilled that my 'Orange Kissed Turkey, Sweet Potato and Watercress Salad Sammie' recipe rose to the top!"

Tiffany A.'s winning recipe features Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Whole Grain: 12 Grain bread, which boasts 21 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of protein per slice, combined with winning ingredients, such as sweet potatoes, watercress, honey, orange juice, walnuts and more.

"This year, the America's Better Sandwich® Contest received so many delicious and nutritious sandwich recipes, and we were impressed by the creativity and inspiration behind each entrants' creation that featured our breads as the base," said Marlene Sidhu, Director of Arnold®, Brownberry® and Oroweat® Breads. "We hope the contest will continue to inspire everyone to roll up their sleeves and get inventive with their sandwiches—whether it's for breakfast, lunch or dinner!"

