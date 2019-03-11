Sanderson Farms Corporate Communication Team Earns Public Relations and Advertising Awards

LAUREL, Miss., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson Farms' Corporate Communication Department recently won five local advertising and public relations awards from the American Advertising Federation of Jackson, Mississippi and the Pine Belt Chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi. The nation's third largest poultry producer was recognized for the publication of two annual reports and the launch of new social media pages dedicated to engaging current and prospective employees.

During the American Advertising Federation of Jackson, Mississippi's 2019 ADDY Awards ceremony, the company earned a Gold Award, the organization's highest honor, for the publication of the Sanderson Farms Corporate Responsibility Report, an annual report detailing the company's corporate responsibility efforts and annual sustainability progress. Sanderson Farms also received a Silver Award from the federation for the publication of an internal annual report detailing the Corporate Communication Department's efforts on behalf of the company.

For the practice of public relations, the Corporate Communication Department was recognized with three awards by the Pine Belt Chapter of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi's 2019 SPARK Awards. During the SPARK Awards ceremony, Sanderson Farms brought home one of only two SPARK Awards issued by the chapter in 2019 for the publication of an internal annual report. In addition, the company earned two Awards of Excellence for the publication of the Sanderson Farms Corporate Responsibility Report and the launch of new corporate social media pages.

Since the Corporate Communication Department's inception in 2015, Sanderson Farms has expanded corporate and employee communication efforts for its more than 15,000 employees, garnering the poultry producer more than 30 public relations and advertising accolades across the local, state, regional and international levels of competition. Members of the company's Corporate Communication Department include Ashley Rea, manager of communication; Lorin Pugh, graphic designer; Marissa Landon, communication specialist; and Emily Pickering, communication specialist.

"These awards are the fruits of the labor of many employees at Sanderson Farms, and I am thankful to have been a part of the creative process," said Rea. "It has been a privilege to have the opportunity to create platforms which showcase the effort our employees dedicate each day to making Sanderson Farms successful and promoting our company's inherent sense of corporate responsibility by helping to conserve natural resources and give back to our local communities."

To view the most recent editions of Sanderson Farms' award-winning publications, visit www.sandersonfarms.com/corporate/. You can also stay in touch with the nation's third largest poultry producer by following "Sanderson Farms Corporate" on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 15,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 different cities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that they do. Not only where products are concerned, but companywide as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

