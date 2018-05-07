Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards

LAUREL, Miss., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson Farms' Corporate Communication Department has been awarded 12 international, three regional, four state and three local public relations and advertising awards for the publication of an annual report and a monthly magazine. Since the Corporate Communication Department's launch in 2015, Sanderson Farms has expanded corporate and employee communication efforts for its more than 14,000 employees, garnering the poultry producer nearly 30 public relations and advertising accolades across the local, state, regional and international level.

"These awards are a testament to the creativity and innovation this talented team commits daily to their work at Sanderson Farms," said Ashley Rea, Manager of Communication for Sanderson Farms and Managing Editor of both of the company's award-winning publications. "It has been a privilege to have the opportunity to create and produce publications which showcase the effort our employees dedicate each day to making Sanderson Farms successful and promoting our company's inherent sense of corporate responsibility by helping to conserve natural resources and give back to our local communities."

On an international level, the nation's third largest poultry producer received two Platinum Hermes Creative Awards, the association's top honor, for the publication of the Sanderson Farms Corporate Responsibility Report, an annual report detailing the company's corporate responsibility efforts and annual sustainability progress. The Sanderson Farms 100% Natural Newsletter, a monthly magazine reaching more than 600,000 annual readers across 42 different states, was also honored with two Platinum, four Gold and four Honorable Mention Hermes Creative Awards, totaling a dozen international awards for Sanderson Farms.

At the regional level, Sanderson Farms earned an additional three public relations awards from the Southern Public Relations Federation for the publication of the Sanderson Farms 100% Natural Newsletter and the Sanderson Farms Corporate Responsibility Report. The company's annual Corporate Responsibility Report captured the federation's top honor, the prestigious Lantern Award, while the company's monthly magazine earned an Award of Excellence and Certificate of Merit.

For the second consecutive year, Sanderson Farms' Corporate Responsibility Report earned the Public Relations Association of Mississippi's Judge's Choice Award, as well as a PRism Award, which is the state association's highest honor. In addition, Sanderson Farms brought home two Awards of Excellence for the publication of the Sanderson Farms 100% Natural Newsletter. On a local level, Sanderson Farms earned a Gold ADDY Award and two Silver ADDY Awards for the publication of the Sanderson Farms 100% Natural Newsletter and the Sanderson Farms Corporate Responsibility Report from the Jackson, Mississippi chapter of the American Advertising Federation.

Sanderson Farms' Corporate Communication Department is composed of Ashley Rea, Lorin Pugh, Graphic Designer; Erica English, Graphic Designer, Marissa Landon, Communication Specialist; and Emily Pickering, Communication Specialist. Other publication contributors from Sanderson Farms included Robin Robinson, Director of Organization Development and Corporate Communication; Bob "Pic" Billingsley, Director of Development and Engineering; Dwayne Holifield, Manager of Environmental Services for Operations; and Stephanie Shoemaker, Manager of Environmental Services for Regulatory and Permitting.

"I want to congratulate the Corporate Communication Department on their hard work with both of these publications," said Robinson. "It has been a privilege for me to be involved in creating these compelling vehicles of communication that showcase the efforts our employees dedicate each day to continuing Sanderson Farms' success."

Sanderson Farms, Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 14,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 16 different communities, Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the United States. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that they do. Not only where products are concerned, but companywide as well. Though the company has grown in size, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

