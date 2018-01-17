San Ramon Strategy and Representation Firm Wins Prestigious Award

CircleUp names Launchpad Group USA Top Dealmaker and Influencer in Consumer Industry in 2017

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Behind every sparkling new brand that lines store shelves and gleams from Instagram feeds, there's a consumer catalyst. These are the behind-the-scenes teams that nobody talks about, the innovators who work with small businesses, retailers, distributors and designers to create show-stopping brands. Jeremy Smith, CEO of LaunchPad, is part of the list put together by CircleUp in partnership with Forbes.

"After more than 35 years in strategic sales, design, branding and marketing, Jeremy has been a boon to early-stage consumer brands getting off the ground. He now runs LaunchPad, which is reshaping the traditional retail food broker network as a full-service business strategy, branding and representation group for emerging food brands, highly specialized in Costco representation and strategy." – CircleUp.

Smith said he's thrilled his team made the list. "What's rewarding is being recognized alongside my peers in the industry who work behind-the-scenes," he said. Smith loves working with his wide variety of clients, and said it's what gets him out of bed every morning.

"I've always been passionate about what I do, whether it was selling underground at 13 years old, or whether it's my own company. There's a level of excitement in emerging food brands. It's infectious, and the cool thing about what I do is that I don't work with just one brand. We get all types of entrepreneurs, all types of personalities, and there's satisfaction seeing someone hit their goal and even when it's a huge one, like a billion dollars in sales in five years."

To determine the Consumer Catalyst list, CircleUp surveyed over 1,000 entrepreneurs for nominations and feedback.

If you would like more information or to do an interview, please contact Jeremy Smith, CEO at (925) 329-6425 Ext 100 or email jeremy@launchpadgroupusa.com.

www.launchpadgroupusa.com

After more than 35 years in strategic sales, design, branding and marketing, Jeremy's senior management and graphic arts resume is a salute to the country's most iconic brands. Think Bob's Red Mill, Krave Jerky, 5- Hour Energy, Apple, popchips, and Chobani. Most recently as a co-founder of Level One, his relationships with buyers and marketers, strategists and designers present enviable connections in the food industry.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-ramon-strategy-and-representation-firm-wins-prestigious-award-300584053.html

SOURCE LaunchPad