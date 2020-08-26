The Salvation Army Braces for Category 4 Hurricane Laura

Trained disaster staff and volunteers are on standby to serve amid pandemic, additional disasters

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Laura makes its way toward Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas as a category 4 storm, The Salvation Army is activating its Emergency Disaster Services to meet the immediate needs of survivors and first responders.

"Across the southern United States, our disaster teams have as many as 44 mobile feeding units at the ready to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of first responders, survivors and evacuees," said Jeff Jellets, Emergency Disaster Services director for The Salvation Army's Southern Territory. "Because we are already embedded in these communities, we're fully prepared for whatever landfall brings — and we will be here for those affected, long after it passes."

The Salvation Army's Southern Territory is prepared for the most extreme effects of Hurricane Laura:

Incident management teams established in Texas , Louisiana and Arkansas to help quickly respond after landfall

, and to help quickly respond after landfall As many as 44 mobile feeding units (canteens) on standby to serve survivors and first responders

Each mobile feeding unit can serve 500 to 1,500 meals per day

Partnering with evacuation shelters to support service requests

Collaborating with state and local governments and other partners to prepare for service delivery post-landfall

The Salvation Army is also providing emotional and spiritual care for those in the path of the storm via their Hope Hotline at 1-844-458-HOPE (4673) between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. EST .

A digital media kit with b-roll, fact sheet, photography and social media assets can be found here.

With more than 7,600 centers of operation in the U.S., The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to support survivors of widescale disasters. The storm comes on the heels of a month when The Salvation Army is simultaneously responding to wildfires in California and the derecho in Iowa.

In addition to disaster relief, The Salvation Army has been providing social services to those impacted by COVID-19. Since the beginning of March, The Salvation Army has provided over 75.5 million meals to those suffering from food insecurity, emotional and spiritual care to over 813,000 people in need of a caring voice and listening ear, and more than 1.5 million nights of shelter for those without a place to call home.

In light of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has evolved service delivery with extra precautions, such as social distancing at food distribution sites, adapted feeding models and personal protective equipment requirements.

For more information on The Salvation Army's continued response, visit salvationarmyusa.org or disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

