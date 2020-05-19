Saladworks Taps into Mobile Ecosystems for Growth through Partnership with REEF Technology

Deal Brings Fast-Casual Salad Concept to 15 REEF Hubs in 10 Cities across the United States

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad concept, announced today it has launched a partnership with REEF Technology, a Miami-based company that transforms parking lots and facilities into mobile ecosystems that seamlessly integrate a broad range of businesses. The partnership expands Saladworks' footprint into 17 REEF hubs throughout 10 cities across the U.S., including Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and will primarily debut as ghost kitchens supported by third-party delivery companies nationwide. The first one opened in Philadelphia yesterday, with Miami to follow next week, and the rest throughout June.

While some of its REEF locations allow for walk-up orders, Saladworks will primarily use these mobile ecosystems as a means to accommodate a larger number and wider area of delivery orders. The centralized locations and ability to prepare food on-site promote the delivery of meals as efficiently and freshly as possible. Each site offers a menu of featured items, including Saladworks' create-your-own and signature salads, wraps and grain bowls.

"We strive to be original in everything we do, and that originality is exemplified by exciting, strategic projects like this partnership with REEF Technology," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of Saladworks. "Among our many creative channels of growth, these mobile ecosystems enable us to share our healthy, sustainable and incredible brand with guests we might not have otherwise reached."

Saladworks, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its healthy and fresh ingredients and create-your-own options. Ranked number 22 among this year's Top 100 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers, the brand is currently experiencing impressive growth due to a rise in health-conscious consumer behaviors and its unique avenues for expansion, such as ghost kitchens, stores within stores, and locations across the likes of universities and military bases. By the end of 2020, Saladworks plans to open 30 new restaurants and have 50 more in development.

"In this age of social distancing, consumers are leaning on delivery and minimal-contact options now more than ever," said Roddy. "These mobile ecosystems allow us to meet those needs and scale the Saladworks concept quickly, efficiently and for a fraction of the cost, which is a win-win for everybody."

For more information about Saladworks and to find a restaurant near you for dining in, take-out or delivery, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destinations. Since franchising in 2001, the brand has grown to over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks guests can enjoy made-to-order salads from the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings, together with a selection of freshly-made wraps, grain bowls, and other menu items. From 2017 to 2019, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200, and in 2018 and 2019, Saladworks landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises List. For franchise information, visit www.saladworks.com.

