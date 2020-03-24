Saladworks Rolls Out Special Gift Card Offer to Support Guests in Need During Coronavirus Outbreak, Encourages 'Pay it Forward'

New Promotions and Free Delivery Make Healthy and Fresh Meals Easy and Affordable

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue serving guests during this unprecedented time of social distancing, Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise, has launched a timely, relevant promotion for all of its guests as well as an exclusive bonus offer for members of its Saladworks Rewards program. These deals emphasize the brand's focus on take-away, online ordering and delivery orders to make fresh and healthy eating as simple as possible for guests – regardless of personal health, medical or dietary considerations -- as they adhere to state and/or local health regulations.

Through Sunday, all guests will receive a $5 gift card with a purchase of $20 or more when they order directly with Saladworks for take-away or delivery via online ordering, telephone or, where permitted, in restaurant. The gift card can be used by the guest on a future order, or better yet, Saladworks is encouraging them to give it to someone in need, which has become an unfortunate reality for many Americans in light of the recent COVID-19 public health outbreak.

"The heart of the Saladworks brand is quite simply our people -- including our franchisees and team members as well as our valued guests and the communities we serve," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of Saladworks. "During this unprecedented time of change and uncertainty, we know there are many people who need help securing fresh, flavorful and healthy food to nourish their bodies, minds and spirits. So, we're encouraging all those who are able to enjoy a Saladworks meal with their family or friends to 'pay it forward' by giving the $5 Gift Card reward to someone in need. We are all in this fight together and we will all get through it together if we allow the very best in all of us to shine through."

Along with this limited-time deal for all guests, Saladworks Rewards members will receive an extra bonus. Members who purchase four entrée salads throughout the month of March can receive their next entrée salad for free. It is free to sign up for the rewards program through the company's website or mobile app.

Saladworks is also offering free delivery on orders placed through its website for its restaurants who offer delivery as well as specific delivery specials via its partners at Door Dash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. In all cases, each Saladworks meal will be offered in tamper-resistant packaging with curbside service available for the health and safety of its guests.

Saladworks, which has been in business for more than 30 years, has always placed a focus on guest originality through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients. In addition to its Signature recipes, Saladworks offers create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, grain bowls and more. For more information about the menu and current offers, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

With over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination. Saladworks guests can enjoy made-to-order salads from the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings, together with a selection of freshly-made wraps, grain bowls, and other menu items. Founded in 1986, Saladworks has been delivering the most original, sustainable and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saladworks-rolls-out-special-gift-card-offer-to-support-guests-in-need-during-coronavirus-outbreak-encourages-pay-it-forward-301029346.html

SOURCE Saladworks