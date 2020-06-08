Saladworks Announces Super Summer Celebration

Along with Bonus Points for Rewards Members, Two Winners Will Earn Free Salad for a Year

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of sheltering in place and with today being National Best Friends Day, there has never been a better time to reconnect with friends while continuing to practice safe social distancing. Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad franchise, is helping its guests to do so in a fun, fresh and original way with its Super Summer Celebration. Now through June 30th, Saladworks Rewards Members can receive special offers with every visit to their local Saladworks. To become a Saladworks Rewards member and participate in the fun, guests can enroll on the company's website or app.

In addition to receiving a free entrée just by signing up, the multifaceted Saladworks Rewards program allows members to earn points on every visit – whether in restaurant or ordering online -- which can be redeemed for menu discounts on future visits. In addition, the program engages members with "insider" information about the menu, new ingredients and recipes, upcoming events and healthful tips. The program also allows members to participate in surveys to help the brand live up to its promise in creating "WOW!" moments for its guests.

Throughout the month-long Super Summer Celebration, Saladworks Rewards members will receive 50 bonus points after their second visit, three times the bonus points of their purchase on their third visit and an extra 100 bonus points upon their fourth. Finally, a free salad will be rewarded to members following their fifth order during the campaign. These special offers reset after every five visits.

Additional opportunities for points will be revealed throughout the month around National Best Friend's Day (100 Bonus Points for every new member a current member signs up), the first day of summer (June 20) and Father's Day (June 21). Rewards members can also earn points by sharing posts about Saladworks' Super Summer Celebration across social media with #SWSuperSummer.

"We believe this campaign is not only a fun and competitive challenge to kick off summer, but also a way to reward our loyal guests for standing by us through everything that has happened this year," said Mark Mears, the Chief Marketing Officer of Saladworks. "Developing these interactive campaigns also helps us strengthen the personal connection we have with our guests, encouraging them to be original in everything they do so they can pursue their passions and live their best life."

At the end of this month, the Saladworks Rewards member with the most visits and the member with the most salads eaten during the Super Summer Celebration will each win free salad for a year. The company is committed to providing its Saladworks Rewards members an updated leaderboard every week to keep them informed.

Along with this fun initiative for summer, Saladworks is still going strong with its Fives for Lives campaign, which gives guests the option to contribute $5 through their local Saladworks – or via www.fivesforlives.com – on behalf of healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Each $5 contribution is matched with a free meal provided to a local hospital from Saladworks. The more 'fives' someone contributes, the more meals donated, which consist of one of Saladworks' original Signature Salads, including the popular Cobb Salad, Farmhouse Salad, Sophie's Salad, Mediterranean Salad and Bently Salad among other favorites.

The Fives for Lives campaign has been extremely successful thus far, having raised over $9,500 and providing more than 1,900 meals to hospitals and first responders. To make a contribution to Fives for Lives, visit www.fivesforlives.com.

For more information about Saladworks' Super Summer Celebration or to become a Saladworks Rewards member, visit www.saladworks.com or download the Saladworks app.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 100 locations across 18 states and two countries. Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from bowls or wraps with greens, grains or both, along with an array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #22 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2020, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saladworks-announces-super-summer-celebration-301072157.html

SOURCE Saladworks