Sabra Presents 'Whirled Peas' In NYC - Deliciously Mixing Things Up At Hummus Pop Up

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you think hummus is a dip, prepare to think again if you score a reservation at Sabra's Whirled Peas, a limited-time pop-up experience boldly reimagining the versatile Mediterranean dish as inspired by global culture and cuisine. Five remarkable chefs, each celebrated for sharing their heritage flavorfully through food, will collaborate with chef, cookbook author, and restauranteur Einat Admony to introduce a collection of original dishes featuring the plant-based favorite, reinterpreted. Presented by Sabra®, 'Whirled Peas' will be open to the public October 11th -November 24th with reservations available through the Resy app and Resy.com.

"We are so excited to open the doors at Sabra's first pop up in NYC. Hummus is a simple and delicious, plant-based food… a bowl of whirled chickpeas with tahini (ground sesame seeds,) aromatic herbs and rich oils," said Jason Levine, Sabra CMO. "Hummus is Mediterranean in origin, yet we believe food has a transcending ability to connect us, which is the idea behind this pop-up experience. We are partnering with a group of brilliant chefs, with diverse culinary and cultural experiences, to reinterpret hummus and showcase the unexpected versatility and relatability of this nourishing and flavorful food. From hummus with tacos to tahini and Thai Pho, delicious things can happen when we connect in the kitchen. We think you'll want to try this at home."

A recent study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra examined how Americans look at culture and food, revealing Americans feel food is a true unifier. Among respondents, 84% percent indicate food is a welcoming and approachable way to share cultures with others and 88% cite food and recipes as preferred ways to first experience new cultures.

To create the unique pop-up experience, Sabra takes over and transforms Kish-Kash, a West Village based restaurant owned by Chef Admony whose new book "Shuk" was released last month.

Whirled Peas Chefs:



"I've always got hummus stocked in the fridge and I am thrilled to partner with Sabra on this project," said Chef Wes Avila. "When we share a meal, or even better, a kitchen with others, we can cook our way through pre-conceived culinary notions to bring something incredible to the table. Hummus is central to the cuisine of an entire region, yet it is rich enough to lend itself to creativity much like salsa and guacamole, making it a perfect food to infuse with unexpected textures and flavors."

"There is no food quite like hummus," said Chef Admony. "As a dip, of course it is delicious but if you stop there, you are really missing out. I am so proud to collaborate with Sabra and this special group of chefs, each of whom, like me understands the power of sharing of ourselves through food. My parents are from Iran and Yemen, I grew up in Israel, my husband is French, and my children are born in America. I know for a fact that opening palates leads to opening minds and arms. Cooking for others is both vulnerable and brave. That is what we have on the menu here at Whirled Peas and I am so thrilled to be part of it and to welcome these incredible chefs into the kitchen to cook with me."

For more information and to make reservations, visit www.sabra.com/whirledpeas.

Inspired by their Whirled Peas pop up and chef partners, Sabra will fund a scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America. The Sabra Rising Chef scholarship will be awarded to a culinary student in the 2019-2020 academic year.

* Survey conducted by OnePoll for Sabra with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults from September 19, 2019 - October 3, 2019.

