Sabra And Thrillist Bring Hummus Week To D.C. May 13-20

Top D.C. Restaurants Create Bespoke Hummus Dishes for Washingtonians Kicking Off #HummusWeek on International Hummus Day



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabra , maker of America's favorite hummus, and Thrillist , the essential resource for food and dining, will spread the love of hummus throughout the capital when #HummusWeek comes to DC May 13-20. Kicking off on International Hummus Day, Sabra and Thrillist are teaming up with chefs at the city's trendiest restaurants to share a fresh look at the delicious versatility of hummus all week. As interest in plant-based foods drives culinary creativity nationwide, participating restaurants will showcase the diversity of hummus beyond the dip, offering hummus toasts, bowls, wraps, sandwiches and other dishes with D.C. flair.

More than a dozen of the city's most popular restaurants are participating in #HummusWeek by adding new hummus dish specials to their menus. Chefs have curated a wide range of dishes including Roasted Garlic Black-Eyed Pea Hummus Toast, Blistered Shishito Peppers with Hummus, Sichuan Spicy Softshell Crab with Sabra, the Summer Hummus Dog, and more. The dishes showcase the wide variety of global and national influences on DC's food culture, with perfect tasting opportunities to please the palates of all local foodies.

Participating restaurants and dishes include:

Brothers and Sisters , Tofu Hummus Toast with Roasted Garlic

, Tofu Hummus Toast with Roasted Garlic Mason Dixie Biscuit Co ., Grilled Chicken Hummus Sandwich with Red Peppers

., Grilled Chicken Hummus Sandwich with Red Peppers Northside Tavern , Roasted Garlic Black-Eyed Pea Hummus Toast

, Roasted Garlic Black-Eyed Pea Hummus Toast DC Harvest , Grilled Sabra Caramelized Onion Hummus Toast

, Grilled Sabra Caramelized Onion Hummus Toast The Village Café , Green Goddess Hummus Wrap, Hummus & Veggie Bowl, Lox & Hummus

, Green Goddess Hummus Wrap, Hummus & Veggie Bowl, Lox & Hummus City Winery , Blistered Shishito Peppers with Hummus

, Blistered Shishito Peppers with Hummus Blackfinn Ameripub , Spinach Hummus Wrap, Caprese Hummus Crostini

, Spinach Hummus Wrap, Caprese Hummus Crostini Ivy City Smokehouse, Market Fresh Hummus & Fish Special

Market Fresh Hummus & Fish Special Chiko , Sichuan Spicy Softshell Crab with Sabra Hummus

, Sichuan Spicy Softshell Crab with Sabra Hummus Shaw's Tavern , Pan Seared Branzino with Sabra Hummus

, Pan Seared Branzino with Sabra Hummus Taqueria Del Barrio , Mexican Street Corn Hummus

, Mexican Street Corn Hummus Bethesda Bagels , Sabra Hummus Club Sandwich

, Sabra Hummus Club Sandwich Haute Dog , Summer Hummus Dog

, Summer Hummus Dog Equinox, Smith Island Sabra Cake, Plant-Based Sabra Shakshuka (Sunday Special)

"The DC food scene is embracing plant-based eating, adding flavorful and versatile foods like hummus to center plate, making it the perfect spot to host Hummus Week," said Ryan Saghir, director of integrated marketing for Sabra. "With Thrillist, a fantastic food and lifestyle source, we are teaming with top spots and prominent food voices throughout the city to celebrate hummus, showcasing incredible and deliciously unexpected ways hummus can enhance every day meals."

"At Thrillist we know DC is not only an exceptional market for truly delicious food, but one that incorporates the hottest emerging food trends." said Ocean MacAdams, President of Thrillist. "There's been a big increase in demand for plant-based foods, so we're excited to partner with Sabra, the leading hummus maker, to share some unique dishes with diners across the capital region."

Throughout the week, Thrillist will feature #HummusWeek content including original "hummus toast" recipe creations from four influencers who are sharing their unique creations that feature Sabra Hummus on their social channels which will be shared on all Thrillist platforms. Also on Thrillist, readers can find a Digital Guide to DC's Hummus Week showcasing every delicious, hummus-filled option. You can pick up your custom passports featuring a map and details at participating restaurants and start enjoying dishes from participating establishments. Diners who complete their passports by visiting all Hummus Week locations May 13-20th can consider themselves Hummus connoisseurs.

Hummus, central to the popular Mediterranean Diet, is a feel-good food made from a blend of chickpeas, tahini, rich oils and aromatic herbs and spices. Sabra, which maintains 60% market share, makes its hummus is made in Chesterfield County, VA with chickpeas sourced from the Pacific Northwest. Earlier this month, Sabra launched a partnership with Capital One Arena to feature a hummus flatbread and tasting flight on in-suite menus. Sabra is also partnering with Giant Food to include hummus flatbreads on the pizza counter menu at their Olney, MD store, and dozens of food and lifestyle influencers across the region will be sharing how they enjoy hummus at home with followers on social media platforms.

About Sabra Dipping Company, LLC

Sabra makes America's best-selling hummus. We believe in the power of deliciously nourishing food to help you feel good at home, on-the-go and with those you love. Sabra hummus is a simple feel-good food that starts with fresh chickpeas, tahini, a touch of garlic and all the flavor of plant-based ingredients. Sabra hummus is made with chickpeas grown by family farmers in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. With more than a dozen varieties of hummus to make mindful eating as simple as it is flavorful, Sabra's range includes items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers, through food service and at online retailers.

Sabra proudly dedicates time, energy and resources to the communities in which it operates and in 2016 introduced Plants with a Purpose, an initiative aimed at reducing the impact of food deserts through improved education and access to fresh produce in underserved neighborhoods. Sabra, headquartered in NY, has gained recognition for its commitment to the environment. Sabra's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County, VA has earned Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certification program. Sabra is a joint venture between PepsiCo and Strauss Group that sells dips and spreads in North America.

Find Sabra at www.sabra.com , www.youtube.com/sabra , www.facebook.com/sabra , www.instagram.com/sabra , www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips .

About Thrillist:

Thrillist means fun; we are the essential resource for how to spend your time and money. We're eaters, drinkers, travelers, and doers. We serve the curious and believe that new experiences are what drive the richest lives. We bring our passion, expertise, and taste to bear on the things that are truly worth your time and money. Life's for living, and that's why we're here. Today will be great. In December 2016, Thrillist joined forces with NowThis, The Dodo and Seeker to form Group Nine Media -- a global top 10 publisher.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabra-and-thrillist-bring-hummus-week-to-dc-may-13-20-300848953.html

SOURCE Sabra Dipping Company, LLC