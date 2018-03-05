Sa' Nyu Wa Turns 1: World's Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary

Four-Star "Home of the Eagle" Refines Menu of Traditional Hualapai Dishes Made with Southwest and Asian Flair, Served Amid Breathtaking Scenery

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's only four-star restaurant with one-of-a-kind Grand Canyon views turns one year old in March, marking thousands of guests amid the splendor of the Grand Canyon's West Rim. Sa' Nyu Wa – the Home of the Eagle – will launch its newly refined menu this month to better serve guests a diverse blend of traditional Hualapai dishes fused with unique Southwestern and Asian influences.

Opened last spring by the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation – wholly owned by the Hualapai Tribe, Sa' Nyu Wa features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer dramatic Grand Canyon views. The restaurant's menu offers guests a wide breadth of special dishes, from an authentic Hualapai Acorn Stew to Hualapai Tacos made with fry bread to new selections like Chicken Tikka Marsala served with homemade naan bread and a Pork Belly Ramen Bowl.

"Sa' Nyu Wa is the perfect dining complement to the Grand Canyon Skywalk," said James Mendoza, Head Chef. "We've heard it time and again from our guests: there's only place on Earth to get a meal like this, with views like this, above the only glass bridge over the Grand Canyon in all the world. Everything about these meals are first rate, from the service to the ambience to our chef's absolutely insane Churro Ice Cream Sundae. To try Sa' Nyu Wa is to love it."

Barney Enos Jr., the Chairman of the GCRC Board of Directors, calls Sa' Nyu Wa "as unique as the Grand Canyon itself." Said Enos: "If you are looking for an event space for your wedding or anniversary celebration or the corporate meeting to top all corporate meetings, you honestly cannot top Sa' Nyu Wa. Everything about the venue is first class – and we are only going to get better this year. Happy birthday, Sa' Nyu Wa!"

Sa' Nyu Wa is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11am to 5pm. The restaurant offers meal options accompanied by beer and wine, as well as a cafe menu and to-go packages. For more information, guests can call 1-888-868-WEST or 928-769-2636.

