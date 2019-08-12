RXBAR Expands Into the $1.3 Billion Hot Cereal Category with the Launch of New RX A.M. Oats*

RXBAR debuts single-serve oatmeal cups, now available nationwide



CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RXBAR today announced its expansion into the hot cereal category with the launch of new RX A.M. Oats, now available nationwide at RXBAR.com. RXBAR developed RX A.M. Oats to provide consumers with a premium oatmeal option made with real ingredients, increased protein and delicious flavors. RX A.M. Oats are a simple, convenient breakfast worth waking up for.

"RXBAR is known for disrupting the protein bar category, and now we're doing the same for oats," said Victor Lee, CMO, RXBAR. "We're committed to providing foods with simple, real food ingredients that taste good and are good for you, and new RX A.M. Oats are no exception."

RX A.M. Oats are made with the same wholesome, high-quality core ingredients found in RXBAR and RX Nut Butter products--egg whites, fruits and nuts--with the addition of gluten-free oats. RX A.M. Oats are available in three delicious flavors--Maple, Apple Cinnamon and Chocolate. Each single-serve flavor is packed with 12g of protein and 6g of fiber.

Consumers can prepare the single-serve cups in one of three ways: with hot water, in the microwave or as overnight oats. RX A.M. Oats are now available for purchase online at RXBAR.com, and will start to rollout in-store at select grocery retailers in September, with plans to expand to additional grocery, natural and specialty retailers this fall. To find locations where RX A.M. Oats are sold, visit https://www.rxbar.com/storelocator .

Hot cereal is the newest category RXBAR is entering, following a successful expansion into almond and peanut butters. Today, RX Nut Butters are seeing a 13 percent gain in distribution year over year,** while the brand's signature line of bars are available at more than 125,000 locations across the United States.

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Kids, RX Nut Butter and new RX A.M. Oats, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

* Source : Information Resources, Inc., dollar sales, 52 weeks ending Dec. 30, 2018

**Source: Nielsen, %ACV CPP, 52 weeks ending Jul. 13, 2019

