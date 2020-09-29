RXBAR Encourages Fans to Rock the vOAT This Election Day

In partnership with Rock the Vote, RXBAR encourages voter registration and participation, while celebrating Election Day with unique Oats giveaway

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a staggering 100 million* Americans not voting in the last presidential election, RXBAR and Rock the Vote have partnered to encourage consumers to exercise their voting right this Election Day. Today, RXBAR and Rock the Vote announced Rock the vOAT - a program focused on encouraging people to register to vote so that more people's voices can be heard this Election Day. The partnership is focused on sharing information including where and how to register to vote, deadlines, as well as other voting details and resources.

To help people have a deliciously simple voting experience, RXBAR is conducting an exclusive giveaway - the chance to win a 3-month supply of RX A.M. Oats single-serve oatmeal cups. All you need to do is enter your email at www.rxbar.com/RTV. The winner will be chosen at random and notified via email after the giveaway ends on November 3rd at 11:59 pm CT. Here you can also register for Rock the vOAT voting alerts to receive updates on voter registration deadlines and poll information.

"Everyone deserves access to their fundamental right to vote, regardless of their political affiliation or how they plan to vote," said Jim Murray, President RXBAR. "Through our Rock the vOAT campaign, we hope to encourage more people to register - and to cast their ballot - in this upcoming election."

Additionally, since Americans are in need of something all parties can agree on right now, RXBAR is offering a limited edition RX A.M. Oats Bipartisan Bundle , featuring two of the product's fan-favorite flavors. Available exclusively on RXBAR.com, now through Election Day (Nov. 3), the bundle includes 12 total oatmeal cups - 6 of the Apple Cinnamon flavor (red packaging) and 6 Vanilla Almond varieties (blue packaging) - to create a true bipartisan collection.

Given many people will be voting by mail this Election Day, RXBAR is also making up for their missed, iconic "I Voted" stickers by including a custom "Rock the vOAT" sticker in each Bipartisan Bundle purchase.

To purchase the Bipartisan Bundle, visit: www.rxbar.com/shop/bipartisan-bundle. For voting resources and information on how you can Rock the vOAT, visit: www.rxbar.com/RTV .

Rock the vOAT is part of RXBAR's mission to promote real food and real change in the world. RXBAR works to provide the tools and fuel that changemakers need to make a positive impact – both internally and community-wide through organization partnerships, social campaigns and more. To learn more about RXBAR's mission, visit the company's CSR page: https://www.rxbar.com/corporate-social-responsibility .

*Source: The Washington Post

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods - no overblown claims, certifications or gimmicks. With products including RXBAR, RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats and new Layers and RX Kids, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

