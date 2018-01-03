Rutter's Finishes Banner Year with a New Store, Office Expansion, & Over $715,000 Donated to Charity in 2017

YORK, Pa., Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutter's announced $370,000 in additional charitable donations to bring the 2017 total to over $715,000 given to Central Pennsylvania charities. Rutter's also opened a new store in St Thomas, PA in December. In addition, Rutter's is also in the midst of an expansion of their corporate support office, doubling the size to create more opportunities for growth into 2018.
"It has been another great year for everyone at Rutter's. We opened three new stores and remodeled 20 stores. We enjoy supporting charities and organizations dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children and customers in the communities we serve. With plans to double the size of our office in February, build 9 new stores, and complete 38 store remodels (including beer caves, flex fuels, and gaming rooms) we look forward to another fantastic and busy year in 2018," said Scott Hartman, Rutter's CEO and President.
Some of the charities Rutter's supported in 2017 are:
A full list of charities receiving support from Rutter's can be found at rutters.com/charities.
Over the past 14 years, Rutter's Children's Charities has donated over $6.2 million to support charities in the communities it serves. Now under the tenth generation of family leadership, Rutter's operates 69 convenience stores throughout Central Pennsylvania, a real estate company, family farm, and a beverage company serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Scott Hartman is President and CEO, Todd Rutter is President of Rutter's Beverage company, and Tim Rutter is President of M&G Realty.
