Ruth's Chris Steak House Brings Signature Sizzle To Denver Tech Center

The upscale steak house opened the doors to it second location in the Denver Metropolitan Area inside One Belleview Station

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth's Chris Steak House is bringing its signature style and sizzling steaks to Denver Tech Center. The upscale steak house, which is known for its award-winning wine list and exceptional service, opened the doors to its second location in the Denver area today at 7001 E. Belleview Avenue.

Housed in the newly completed One Belleview Station, the restaurant is easily accessible via Denver's light rail station as its located just two blocks from the Belleview Station stop. The new location will offer guests the same, exceptional steak house experience that the Ruth's Chris name has become synonymous within a modern, elegant atmosphere. The finished restaurant includes three, private dining rooms which can accommodate parties of 15 to 78 guests for celebrations and events of all kinds: from rehearsal dinners to corporate gatherings.

"After a successful three years in our Downtown Denver location, we saw the need to expand the Ruth's Chris experience beyond the Downtown area," said Cheryl Henry, President and COO of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. "We are excited to open a second location in the city's bustling Denver Tech Center. As a hub to major businesses, hotels and a growing residential community, our Denver Tech restaurant will serve as a central location for celebrations, business dinners and even just a place to unwind after a long day."

Prior to opening its doors, Ruth's Chris Steak House hosted private, team training dinners benefiting Food Bank for the Rockies. The local nonprofit distributes food and essentials to families and individuals in need throughout the state of Colorado. During those fundraising nights, Ruth's Chris was able to raise $7,500 for Food Bank of the Rockies, and presented President and CEO Kevin Seggelke with a check donation at today's honorary steak-cutting ceremony.

Reservations are now being accepted for private dining and events. The location in One Belleview Station will also be open for the upcoming holidays on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. For more information, call 303-854-9304 or visit www.ruthschris.com.

About Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel more than 50 years ago, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is How It's Done.

