RumChata Cheesecake Pudding Shots come together with 5 simple ingredients. They’re sweet, delicious and perfect for any grown up party!

Do you have signature dishes that you take to pretty much any festivity? I totally do.

If someone asks for a side dish, I’m bringing my Greek pasta salad.

For dessert, it’s either my favorite chocolate chip cookies, or cheesecake.

But lately, I’ve been all about these RumChata Cheesecake Pudding Shots.

(more…)

