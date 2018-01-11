Ruffles To Provide Lucky Fans With Exclusive Access To NBA All-Star 2018 In Los Angeles With "Ruffles Baller for a Day" Contest

Ruffles Announces Partnership with NBA as Presenting Partner of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruffles, the Official Chip of the NBA, is helping fans score "baller status" leading up to NBA All-Star 2018. The potato chip brand today announced that, in addition to becoming the presenting partner of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Ruffles is unveiling the "Ruffles Baller for a Day" contest that will provide two lucky winners with a trip to Los Angeles and an exclusive NBA All-Star 2018 experience.

At Ruffles.com, continuing through Jan. 28, fans can submit a video demonstrating their hoop skills, talking about their love of basketball, or simply noting why they should be chosen as the "Ruffles Baller for a Day."

In Los Angeles, the two contest winners will receive VIP access to meet celebrities, an opportunity to walk the Celebrity Game red carpet, participation in the Celebrity Game MVP trophy presentation, and more. Full contest rules and details are available at Ruffles.com.

Additionally, along with participating in various shooting challenges for the chance to win amazing prizes, special celebrity guests will stop by the Ruffles' area at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) to greet fans and even take them on in daily challenges.

"As the Official Chip of the NBA, we're proud to offer one-of-a-kind experiences for fans at this year's NBA All-Star in Los Angeles," said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Our core Ruffles fans love everything about basketball, especially the exciting atmosphere surrounding NBA All-Star and the Celebrity Game."

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, featuring some of the biggest stars from film, television, music and sports, will take place at Verizon Up Arena at LACC on Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast by ESPN and available on the ESPN App.

About Ruffles

Ruffles is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2015, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our goal to deliver top-tier financial performance while creating sustainable growth and shareholder value. In practice, Performance with Purpose means providing a wide range of foods and beverages from treats to healthy eats; finding innovative ways to minimize our impact on the environment and reduce our operating costs; providing a safe and inclusive workplace for our employees globally; and respecting, supporting and investing in the local communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About NBA All-Star 2018

NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles will bring together some of the most talented and passionate players in the league's history for a global celebration of the game. The 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at STAPLES Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 16th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports' 33rd year of NBA All-Star coverage. STAPLES Center will also host Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 16 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 17. The NBA All-Star Practice, NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice and NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire will take place at Verizon Up Arena at Los Angeles Convention Center.

